BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Stock

BPT

Price as of:

$7.09 +0.16 +2.31%

Industry

Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

BPT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

19.33%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.34

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BPT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

116,834

Open Price

$6.86

Day's Range

$6.86 - $7.14

Previous Close

$6.93

52 week low / high

$5.6 - $28.19

Percent off 52 week high

-74.85%

BPT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BPT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BPT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BPT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.3348166

2019-07-15

$0.5510499

2019-04-15

$0.3449262

2019-01-15

$1.0029262

2018-10-15

$1.3800962

2018-07-13

$1.4075565

2018-04-13

$1.2748362

2018-01-18

$1.2301519

2017-10-13

$0.6741151

2017-07-12

$0.8329296

2017-04-11

$1.0983038

2017-01-11

$0.9942539

2016-10-12

$0.6792963

2016-07-13

$0.6850429

2016-04-13

$0.072043

2016-01-13

$0.6018891

2015-10-14

$0.7029712

2015-07-14

$1.4723774

2015-04-14

$0.9989143

2015-01-14

$2.6884053

2014-10-10

$2.02699

2014-07-11

$3.0325597

2014-04-11

$3.0090373

2014-01-13

$2.5278062

2013-10-10

$2.1679308

2013-07-11

$2.1429095

2013-04-11

$2.4147517

2013-01-11

$2.3152078

2012-10-11

$1.8215999

2012-07-12

$2.3129005

2012-04-12

$2.6430676

2012-01-12

$2.5161306

2011-10-13

$1.956477

2011-07-14

$2.6390768

2011-04-13

$2.3932542

2011-01-12

$2.4079876

2010-10-13

$2.0205001

2010-07-13

$2.0953573

2010-04-13

$2.2668963

2010-01-13

$3.6118912

2009-10-13

$1.7296455

2009-07-13

$1.6497722

2009-04-09

$0.9918251

2009-01-09

$1.6369462

2008-10-09

$2.93748

2008-07-11

$3.053457

2008-04-14

$2.66996

2008-01-14

$3.045871

2007-10-12

$2.35325714252

2007-07-13

$2.02875881168

2007-04-13

$1.81678384673

2007-01-12

$2.0121063729

2006-10-16

$1.67482507523

2006-07-13

$2.59523487056

2006-04-12

$2.20830776869

2006-01-11

$2.1142828243

2005-10-12

$2.28158308551

2005-07-13

$1.72762810374

2005-04-12

$1.54487096075

2005-01-12

$1.54444541822

2004-10-12

$1.30362158832

2004-07-12

$0.99775665981

2004-04-12

$0.84621273645

2004-01-12

$0.67023876682

2003-10-10

$0.62342062336

2003-07-11

$0.55248308178

2003-04-11

$0.80800564533

2003-01-16

$0.579983

2002-10-16

$0.5845123

2002-07-19

$0.4759239

2002-04-19

$0.2304269

2002-01-17

$0.2159161

2001-10-09

$0.573771

2001-07-18

$0.6119638

2001-04-12

$0.662035

2001-01-10

$0.924165

2000-10-12

$0.916365

2000-07-19

$0.757176

2000-04-17

$0.763207

2000-01-18

$0.546314

1999-10-13

$0.403708

1999-07-13

$0.166597

1998-10-14

$0.055335

1998-07-15

$0.0687068

1998-04-15

$0.144608

1998-01-27

$0.41019

1997-10-10

$0.391726

1997-07-17

$0.3994926

1997-04-11

$0.551172

1997-01-22

$0.702393

1996-10-22

$0.581947

1996-07-19

$0.5327

1996-04-18

$0.439103

1996-01-16

$0.3859674

1995-10-19

$0.375248

1995-07-20

$0.44451435093

1995-04-17

$0.38865890981

BPT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BPT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BPT

Metric

BPT Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BPT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.06%

-74.70%

2years

BPT

BPT

BPT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BPT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BPT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3348

2019-10-04

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5510

2019-07-05

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3449

2019-04-05

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0029

2019-01-04

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3801

2018-10-05

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4076

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2748

2018-04-06

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2302

2018-01-08

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6741

2017-10-06

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8329

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-16

2017-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0983

2017-04-06

2017-04-11

2017-04-16

2017-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9943

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-16

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6793

2016-10-06

2016-10-12

2016-10-16

2016-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6850

2016-07-06

2016-07-13

2016-07-16

2016-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2016-04-06

2016-04-13

2016-04-16

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6019

2016-01-06

2016-01-13

2016-01-16

2016-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7030

2015-10-06

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4724

2015-07-06

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9989

2015-04-06

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6884

2015-01-06

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0270

2014-10-03

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0326

2014-07-03

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0090

2014-04-04

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5278

2014-01-03

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1679

2013-10-04

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1429

2013-07-03

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.4148

2013-04-04

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3152

2013-01-04

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8216

2012-10-04

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3129

2012-07-06

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6431

2012-04-04

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5161

2012-01-06

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9565

2011-10-07

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6391

2011-07-07

2011-07-14

2011-07-18

2011-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3933

2011-04-07

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.4080

2011-01-07

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0205

2010-10-06

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0954

2010-07-08

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2669

2010-04-08

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.6119

2010-01-12

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7296

Unknown

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6498

Unknown

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9918

Unknown

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6369

Unknown

2009-01-09

2009-01-13

2009-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.9375

Unknown

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0535

Unknown

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6700

Unknown

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0459

Unknown

2008-01-14

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3533

Unknown

2007-10-12

2007-10-16

2007-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0288

Unknown

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8168

Unknown

2007-04-13

2007-04-17

2007-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0121

Unknown

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6748

Unknown

2006-10-16

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5952

Unknown

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2083

Unknown

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1143

Unknown

2006-01-11

2006-01-14

2006-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2816

Unknown

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7276

Unknown

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5449

Unknown

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5444

Unknown

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3036

Unknown

2004-10-12

2004-10-14

2004-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9978

Unknown

2004-07-12

2004-07-14

2004-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8462

Unknown

2004-04-12

2004-04-14

2004-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6702

Unknown

2004-01-12

2004-01-14

2004-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6234

Unknown

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5525

Unknown

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8080

Unknown

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

Unknown

2003-01-16

2003-01-21

2003-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5845

Unknown

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4759

Unknown

2002-07-19

2002-07-23

2002-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2304

Unknown

2002-04-19

2002-04-23

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2159

Unknown

2002-01-17

2002-01-22

2002-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5738

Unknown

2001-10-09

2001-10-11

2001-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6120

Unknown

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6620

Unknown

2001-04-12

2001-04-17

2001-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9242

Unknown

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9164

Unknown

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7572

Unknown

2000-07-19

2000-07-21

2000-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7632

Unknown

2000-04-17

2000-04-19

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5463

Unknown

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4037

Unknown

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

Unknown

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

1998-10-06

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0687

1998-07-10

1998-07-15

1998-07-18

1998-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1446

1998-04-09

1998-04-15

1998-04-17

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4102

1998-01-20

1998-01-27

1998-01-29

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3917

1997-10-10

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3995

1997-07-09

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5512

1997-04-08

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7024

1997-01-16

1997-01-22

1997-01-25

1997-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5819

1996-10-15

1996-10-22

1996-10-24

1996-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5327

1996-07-11

1996-07-19

1996-07-23

1996-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4391

1996-04-10

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-18

1996-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3752

1995-10-16

1995-10-19

1995-10-23

1995-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4445

1995-07-18

1995-07-20

1995-07-24

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3887

1995-04-13

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

BPT

Learn more about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BPT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is a grantor trust. The trust was formed with the focus of owning and operating overriding royalty interest, The Royalty Interest, which is a non-operational interest in minerals.

