This table allows you to know how fast BPT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-17 $0.3348166 2019-07-15 $0.5510499 2019-04-15 $0.3449262 2019-01-15 $1.0029262 2018-10-15 $1.3800962 2018-07-13 $1.4075565 2018-04-13 $1.2748362 2018-01-18 $1.2301519 2017-10-13 $0.6741151 2017-07-12 $0.8329296 2017-04-11 $1.0983038 2017-01-11 $0.9942539 2016-10-12 $0.6792963 2016-07-13 $0.6850429 2016-04-13 $0.072043 2016-01-13 $0.6018891 2015-10-14 $0.7029712 2015-07-14 $1.4723774 2015-04-14 $0.9989143 2015-01-14 $2.6884053 2014-10-10 $2.02699 2014-07-11 $3.0325597 2014-04-11 $3.0090373 2014-01-13 $2.5278062 2013-10-10 $2.1679308 2013-07-11 $2.1429095 2013-04-11 $2.4147517 2013-01-11 $2.3152078 2012-10-11 $1.8215999 2012-07-12 $2.3129005 2012-04-12 $2.6430676 2012-01-12 $2.5161306 2011-10-13 $1.956477 2011-07-14 $2.6390768 2011-04-13 $2.3932542 2011-01-12 $2.4079876 2010-10-13 $2.0205001 2010-07-13 $2.0953573 2010-04-13 $2.2668963 2010-01-13 $3.6118912 2009-10-13 $1.7296455 2009-07-13 $1.6497722 2009-04-09 $0.9918251 2009-01-09 $1.6369462 2008-10-09 $2.93748 2008-07-11 $3.053457 2008-04-14 $2.66996 2008-01-14 $3.045871 2007-10-12 $2.35325714252 2007-07-13 $2.02875881168 2007-04-13 $1.81678384673 2007-01-12 $2.0121063729 2006-10-16 $1.67482507523 2006-07-13 $2.59523487056 2006-04-12 $2.20830776869 2006-01-11 $2.1142828243 2005-10-12 $2.28158308551 2005-07-13 $1.72762810374 2005-04-12 $1.54487096075 2005-01-12 $1.54444541822 2004-10-12 $1.30362158832 2004-07-12 $0.99775665981 2004-04-12 $0.84621273645 2004-01-12 $0.67023876682 2003-10-10 $0.62342062336 2003-07-11 $0.55248308178 2003-04-11 $0.80800564533 2003-01-16 $0.579983 2002-10-16 $0.5845123 2002-07-19 $0.4759239 2002-04-19 $0.2304269 2002-01-17 $0.2159161 2001-10-09 $0.573771 2001-07-18 $0.6119638 2001-04-12 $0.662035 2001-01-10 $0.924165 2000-10-12 $0.916365 2000-07-19 $0.757176 2000-04-17 $0.763207 2000-01-18 $0.546314 1999-10-13 $0.403708 1999-07-13 $0.166597 1998-10-14 $0.055335 1998-07-15 $0.0687068 1998-04-15 $0.144608 1998-01-27 $0.41019 1997-10-10 $0.391726 1997-07-17 $0.3994926 1997-04-11 $0.551172 1997-01-22 $0.702393 1996-10-22 $0.581947 1996-07-19 $0.5327 1996-04-18 $0.439103 1996-01-16 $0.3859674 1995-10-19 $0.375248 1995-07-20 $0.44451435093 1995-04-17 $0.38865890981