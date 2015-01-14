Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Stock

HEP

Price as of:

$22.16 +0.02 +0.09%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

HEP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

12.15%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.69

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

133.22%

EPS $2.02

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

15 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HEP DARS™ Rating

HEP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

111,354

Open Price

$22.1

Day's Range

$22.01 - $22.29

Previous Close

$22.14

52 week low / high

$20.81 - $31.08

Percent off 52 week high

-28.70%

HEP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HEP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HEP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HEP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-25

$0.6725

2019-07-26

$0.6725

2019-04-26

$0.67

2019-02-01

$0.6675

2018-10-26

$0.665

2018-07-27

$0.66

2018-04-27

$0.655

2018-02-02

$0.65

2017-11-03

$0.645

2017-08-03

$0.6325

2017-05-04

$0.62

2017-02-02

$0.6075

2016-10-27

$0.595

2016-07-28

$0.585

2016-04-28

$0.575

2016-01-29

$0.565

2015-10-29

$0.555

2015-07-30

$0.545

2015-05-04

$0.5375

2015-01-29

$0.53

2014-10-31

$0.5225

2014-07-31

$0.515

2014-05-01

$0.5075

2014-01-31

$0.5

2013-10-31

$0.4925

2013-08-01

$0.485

2013-05-02

$0.4775

2013-01-31

$0.47

2012-11-01

$0.4625

2012-08-03

$0.455

2012-05-04

$0.4475

2012-02-02

$0.4425

2011-11-03

$0.4375

2011-08-04

$0.4325

2011-05-04

$0.4275

2011-02-03

$0.4225

2010-11-03

$0.4175

2010-07-30

$0.4125

2010-04-30

$0.4075

2010-02-03

$0.4025

2009-10-29

$0.3975

2009-07-30

$0.3925

2009-05-01

$0.3875

2009-02-03

$0.3825

2008-11-03

$0.3775

2008-08-01

$0.3725

2008-05-01

$0.3675

2008-02-05

$0.3625

2007-11-02

$0.3575

2007-08-02

$0.3525

2007-05-03

$0.345

2007-02-02

$0.3375

2006-11-01

$0.3325

2006-07-28

$0.3275

2006-05-03

$0.32

2006-02-02

$0.3125

2005-11-03

$0.3

2005-08-04

$0.2875

2005-05-05

$0.275

2005-02-08

$0.25

2004-11-09

$0.2175

HEP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HEP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HEP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HEP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HEP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.06%

2.28%

15years

HEP

News
HEP

Research
HEP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HEP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HEP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6725

2019-10-17

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6725

2019-07-18

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2019-04-18

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6675

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2018-10-19

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-07-19

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2018-04-19

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2018-01-26

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6450

2017-10-26

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6325

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6075

2017-01-26

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-10-21

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2016-07-22

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-04-22

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2015-10-22

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-07-23

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2015-04-23

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-01-22

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2014-10-23

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-01-23

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4925

2013-10-25

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2013-07-26

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4775

2013-04-26

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2013-01-24

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2012-10-26

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2012-07-25

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4475

2012-04-25

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4425

2012-01-25

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2011-10-26

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2011-07-27

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4275

2011-04-27

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2011-01-26

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2010-10-26

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4075

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2010-01-27

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3975

2009-10-22

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2009-07-23

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2009-04-23

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3825

2009-01-27

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

2008-10-24

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2008-07-25

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2008-04-25

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2008-01-29

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3575

2007-10-26

2007-11-02

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3525

2007-07-26

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2007-04-27

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2007-01-30

2007-02-02

2007-02-06

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2006-10-23

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2006-07-21

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-04-25

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-01-27

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-10-28

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2005-07-29

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2005-04-29

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-02-01

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2004-11-02

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-19

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

HEP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Holly Energy Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HEP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Holly Energy Partners LP- (HEP)-headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product transportation and terminal services to the petroleum industry, including Holly Corporation, which owns a 46% interest in the Partnership. The Partnership owns and operates crude and product pipelines and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, Washington, Idaho and Utah. In addition, the Partnership owns a 70% interest in Rio Grande Pipeline Company, a transporter of LPGs from West Texas to Northern Mexico. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X