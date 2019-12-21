Best Dividend Stocks
DCP Midstream, LP

Stock

DCP

Price as of:

$24.58 -0.18 -0.73%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP)

DCP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

12.38%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-2061.58%

EPS -$0.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DCP DARS™ Rating

DCP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,246,200

Open Price

$24.88

Day's Range

$24.51 - $24.97

Previous Close

$24.76

52 week low / high

$20.4 - $34.28

Percent off 52 week high

-28.30%

DCP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DCP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DCP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DCP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.78

2019-08-01

$0.78

2019-05-02

$0.78

2019-02-01

$0.78

2018-11-01

$0.78

2018-08-02

$0.78

2018-05-07

$0.78

2018-02-06

$0.78

2017-11-06

$0.78

2017-08-04

$0.78

2017-05-05

$0.78

2017-02-03

$0.78

2016-11-04

$0.78

2016-08-03

$0.78

2016-05-05

$0.78

2016-02-04

$0.78

2015-11-04

$0.78

2015-08-05

$0.78

2015-05-06

$0.78

2015-02-05

$0.78

2014-11-05

$0.77

2014-08-06

$0.7575

2014-05-06

$0.745

2014-02-05

$0.7325

2013-11-05

$0.72

2013-08-05

$0.71

2013-05-06

$0.7

2013-02-05

$0.69

2012-11-05

$0.68

2012-08-03

$0.67

2012-05-04

$0.66

2012-02-03

$0.65

2011-11-03

$0.64

2011-08-03

$0.6325

2011-05-04

$0.625

2011-02-03

$0.6175

2010-11-03

$0.61

2010-08-04

$0.61

2010-05-05

$0.6

2010-02-03

$0.6

2009-11-04

$0.6

2009-08-05

$0.6

2009-05-06

$0.6

2009-02-04

$0.6

2008-11-05

$0.6

2008-08-05

$0.6

2008-05-06

$0.59

2008-02-05

$0.57

2007-11-05

$0.55

2007-08-03

$0.53

2007-05-04

$0.465

2007-02-05

$0.43

2006-11-02

$0.405

2006-08-02

$0.38

2006-05-03

$0.35

2006-02-01

$0.095

2004-11-09

$1.1875

2004-08-11

$1.1875

2004-05-12

$1.1875

2004-02-11

$1.1875

2003-11-12

$1.1875

2003-08-12

$1.1875

2003-05-12

$1.1875

2003-02-12

$1.1875

2002-11-12

$1.1875

2002-08-12

$1.1875

2002-05-10

$1.1875

2002-02-12

$1.1875

2001-11-09

$1.1875

2001-08-10

$1.1875

2001-05-10

$1.1875

2001-02-12

$1.622917

DCP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DCP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DCP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DCP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DCP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

DCP

DCP

DCP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DCP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2004

2003

2002

2001

DCP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7800

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2019-07-23

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2019-04-23

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2019-01-23

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-07-24

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-04-24

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-01-23

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-10-19

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-07-24

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-04-25

2017-05-05

2017-05-09

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2016-10-27

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2016-07-26

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2016-04-26

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2016-01-28

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2015-10-27

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2015-07-28

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2015-04-28

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2015-01-29

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2014-10-28

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7575

2014-07-28

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7450

2014-04-28

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7325

2014-01-28

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2013-10-25

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-07-25

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2013-04-25

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2013-01-28

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2012-10-29

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2012-07-26

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2012-04-27

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2012-01-26

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2011-10-26

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6325

2011-07-26

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2011-04-25

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6175

2011-01-27

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2010-10-26

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2010-07-27

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-04-27

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-01-26

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-10-27

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-01-27

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2008-10-23

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2008-07-24

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2008-04-24

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2008-01-24

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2007-10-24

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2007-07-25

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-04-26

2007-05-04

2007-05-08

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-01-24

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2006-10-25

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2006-07-27

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-04-25

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-01-25

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-13

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2003-08-12

2003-08-14

2003-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2003-05-12

2003-05-14

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2002-08-12

2002-08-14

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2002-05-10

2002-05-14

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2002-02-12

2002-02-14

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2001-11-09

2001-11-14

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2001-08-10

2001-08-14

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1875

Unknown

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6229

Unknown

2001-02-12

2001-02-14

2001-02-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

DCP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

No company description available.

