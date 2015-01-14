Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Stock

CQP

Price as of:

$41.1 -0.42 -1.01%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

CQP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.99%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

110.92%

EPS $2.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CQP DARS™ Rating

CQP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$41.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

43,641

Open Price

$41.36

Day's Range

$40.93 - $41.45

Previous Close

$41.41

52 week low / high

$34.66 - $49.3

Percent off 52 week high

-16.86%

CQP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CQP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CQP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CQP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CQP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.62

2019-08-05

$0.61

2019-05-06

$0.6

2019-02-05

$0.59

2018-11-02

$0.58

2018-08-03

$0.56

2018-05-04

$0.55

2018-02-01

$0.5

2017-11-02

$0.44

2017-07-28

$0.425

2017-04-28

$0.425

2017-01-31

$0.425

2016-10-28

$0.425

2016-07-28

$0.425

2016-04-28

$0.425

2016-01-28

$0.425

2015-10-29

$0.425

2015-07-30

$0.425

2015-04-29

$0.425

2015-01-29

$0.425

2014-10-30

$0.425

2014-07-30

$0.425

2014-04-29

$0.425

2014-01-30

$0.425

2013-10-30

$0.425

2013-07-30

$0.425

2013-04-29

$0.425

2013-01-30

$0.425

2012-10-31

$0.425

2012-07-30

$0.425

2012-04-27

$0.425

2012-01-30

$0.425

2011-10-28

$0.425

2011-07-28

$0.425

2011-04-28

$0.425

2011-01-28

$0.425

2010-10-28

$0.425

2010-07-29

$0.425

2010-04-29

$0.425

2010-01-28

$0.425

2009-10-29

$0.425

2009-07-30

$0.425

2009-04-29

$0.425

2009-01-29

$0.425

2008-10-30

$0.425

2008-07-30

$0.425

2008-04-29

$0.425

2008-01-30

$0.425

2007-10-30

$0.425

2007-07-30

$0.425

2007-04-27

$0.028

CQP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CQP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CQP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CQP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CQP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.41%

13.24%

2years

CQP

News
CQP

Research
CQP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CQP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CQP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6200

2019-10-28

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2019-07-26

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2019-04-26

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2019-01-25

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-10-26

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-07-27

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2018-04-27

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-01-23

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-10-24

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-07-21

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-01-20

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-07-22

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-04-22

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-01-22

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-10-23

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-07-24

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-04-21

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-01-23

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-10-24

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-07-22

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-04-21

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-01-22

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-10-22

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-07-22

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-04-19

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-01-22

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-10-22

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-07-20

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-01-20

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-07-20

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-04-20

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-01-20

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-10-19

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-07-21

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-04-20

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-01-21

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-10-21

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-07-17

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-04-17

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-01-20

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-10-21

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-07-17

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-04-15

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-01-16

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2007-10-18

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2007-07-19

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2007-04-19

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CQP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CQP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) is an energy company which operates three onshore liquefied natural gas, or receiving terminals along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company distributes 9.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The company was established in 2003, and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X