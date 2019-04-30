This table allows you to know how fast CNXM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-04 $0.4001 2019-08-05 $0.3865 2019-05-03 $0.3732 2019-02-04 $0.3603 2018-11-02 $0.3479 2018-08-06 $0.3361 2018-05-03 $0.3245 2018-02-02 $0.3133 2017-11-02 $0.3025 2017-08-02 $0.2922 2017-05-02 $0.2821 2017-02-02 $0.2724 2016-11-02 $0.263 2016-08-02 $0.254 2016-05-02 $0.245 2016-02-02 $0.2362 2015-11-05 $0.228 2015-08-03 $0.22 2015-05-01 $0.2125 2015-02-02 $0.2148