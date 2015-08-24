Best Dividend Stocks
RPC Inc.

Stock

RES

Price as of:

$4.8 -0.19 -3.81%

Industry

Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

RPC Inc. (RES)

RPC Inc. (RES)

RES

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RES DARS™ Rating

RES

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,707,400

Open Price

$5.0

Day's Range

$4.76 - $5.02

Previous Close

$4.99

52 week low / high

$3.3 - $13.11

Percent off 52 week high

-63.39%

RES

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RES has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RES

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RES’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-09

$0.05

2019-02-08

$0.1

2018-11-08

$0.1

2018-08-09

$0.1

2018-05-09

$0.1

2018-02-08

$0.1

2017-11-09

$0.07

2017-08-08

$0.06

2016-11-08

$0.05

2015-05-07

$0.05

2015-02-06

$0.105

2014-11-06

$0.105

2014-08-06

$0.105

2014-05-07

$0.105

2014-02-06

$0.105

2013-11-06

$0.1

2013-08-07

$0.1

2013-05-08

$0.1

2013-02-06

$0.1

2012-11-07

$0.08

2012-08-08

$0.08

2012-05-08

$0.08

2012-02-08

$0.08

2011-11-08

$0.06666666666666667

2011-08-08

$0.05333333333333334

2011-05-06

$0.04666666666666667

2011-02-08

$0.04666666666666667

2010-11-08

$0.03111111111111111

2010-08-06

$0.02666666666666667

2010-05-06

$0.017777777777777778

2010-02-08

$0.017777777777777778

2009-11-06

$0.017777777777777778

2009-08-06

$0.017777777777777778

2009-05-06

$0.03111111111111111

2009-02-06

$0.03111111111111111

2008-11-06

$0.02666666666666667

2008-08-06

$0.02666666666666667

2008-05-07

$0.02666666666666667

2008-02-06

$0.02666666666666667

2007-11-07

$0.022222222222222223

2007-08-08

$0.022222222222222223

2007-05-09

$0.022222222222222223

2007-02-08

$0.022222222222222223

2006-11-08

$0.014814814814814815

2006-08-09

$0.014814814814814815

2006-05-05

$0.014814814814814815

2006-02-08

$0.014814814814814815

2005-11-08

$0.007901234567901235

2005-08-10

$0.007901234567901235

2005-05-06

$0.007901234567901235

2005-02-08

$0.007901234567901235

2004-11-08

$0.003950617283950617

2004-08-06

$0.003950617283950617

2004-05-06

$0.003950617283950617

2004-02-06

$0.003950617283950617

2003-11-06

$0.0032921810699588477

2003-08-07

$0.0032921810699588477

2003-05-07

$0.0032921810699588477

2003-02-06

$0.0032921810699588477

2002-11-06

$0.0032921810699588477

2002-08-07

$0.0032921810699588477

2002-05-08

$0.0032921810699588477

2002-02-07

$0.0032921810699588477

2001-11-07

$0.0032921810699588477

2001-08-08

$0.0032921810699588477

2001-05-08

$0.0032921810699588477

2001-02-07

$0.004609053497942387

2000-11-08

$0.004609053497942387

2000-08-08

$0.004609053497942387

2000-05-08

$0.004609053497942387

2000-02-08

$0.004609053497942387

1999-11-08

$0.004609053497942387

1999-08-06

$0.004609053497942387

1999-05-06

$0.004609053497942387

1999-02-08

$0.004609053497942387

1998-11-06

$0.004609053497942387

1998-08-06

$0.004609053497942387

1998-05-06

$0.004609053497942387

1998-02-06

$0.004609053497942387

1997-11-06

$0.0032921810699588477

1997-08-06

$0.0032921810699588477

RES's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RES

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RES

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RES Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RES

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

6years

RES

News
RES

Research
RES

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RES

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

RES

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-04-24

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-01-23

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-10-24

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-07-25

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-04-25

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-01-24

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-10-25

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-07-26

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-10-26

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-04-29

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-01-28

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-10-29

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-07-23

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-04-23

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-01-29

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-23

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-24

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-24

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-01-23

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-10-24

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-07-25

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-04-25

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-01-25

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2011-10-26

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2011-07-27

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2011-04-27

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2011-01-26

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2010-10-27

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2010-07-28

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2010-04-28

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2010-01-27

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2009-10-28

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2009-07-29

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2009-04-29

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2009-01-28

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2008-10-29

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2008-07-23

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2008-04-23

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2008-01-23

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2007-10-24

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2007-07-25

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2007-04-25

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2007-01-24

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2006-10-25

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2006-07-26

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2006-04-26

2006-05-05

2006-05-09

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2006-01-24

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

2005-10-26

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

2005-07-27

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

2005-04-27

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

2005-01-25

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-10-27

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-07-28

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-04-28

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-01-27

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-10-29

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-07-23

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-04-23

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-01-28

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-10-22

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-07-23

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-04-23

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-01-22

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2001-10-23

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2001-07-24

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2001-04-24

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2001-01-23

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2000-10-24

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2000-07-25

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2000-04-25

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2000-01-25

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1999-10-26

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1999-07-27

1999-08-06

1999-08-10

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1999-04-27

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1999-01-26

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1998-10-27

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1998-07-28

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1998-04-28

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

1998-01-27

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1997-10-28

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1997-07-22

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-09-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RES

Investor Resources

Learn more about RPC Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RES

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

RPC Inc.- (RES)-provides various oilfield services and equipment to the oil and gas companies. It operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

