PermRock Royalty Trust

Stock

PRT

Price as of:

$5.85 -0.05 -0.85%

Industry

Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Equipment And Services /

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)

PRT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.75%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.45

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

31.95%

EPS $1.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PRT DARS™ Rating

PRT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

39,500

Open Price

$5.78

Day's Range

$5.77 - $5.86

Previous Close

$5.9

52 week low / high

$5.36 - $10.44

Percent off 52 week high

-43.97%

PRT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PRT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PRT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

PRT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PRT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.037331

2019-10-30

$0.040777

2019-09-27

$0.070014

2019-08-29

$0.070069

2019-07-30

$0.070041

2019-06-27

$0.072391

2019-05-30

$0.090091

2019-04-29

$0.05499

2019-03-28

$0.041582

2019-02-27

$0.040955

2019-01-30

$0.087678

2018-12-28

$0.114594

2018-11-29

$0.067419

2018-10-30

$0.11588

2018-09-27

$0.131175

2018-08-30

$0.092562

2018-07-30

$0.129238

2018-06-28

$0.113736

2018-05-30

$0.165942

2018-05-14

$0.350906

PRT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PRT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PRT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PRT Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

PRT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-65.04%

0years

PRT

PRT

PRT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PRT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

PRT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0373

2019-11-18

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2019-10-21

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-09-20

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2019-08-20

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-07-19

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

2019-06-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2019-05-20

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-04-18

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

2019-03-19

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2019-01-18

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1146

2018-12-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-11-19

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1159

2018-10-18

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1312

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2018-08-21

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1292

2018-07-20

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1137

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1659

2018-05-18

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3509

2018-05-04

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PRT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

No company description available.

