This table allows you to know how fast PDS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2015-11-04 $0.05348 2015-08-06 $0.0538 2015-05-13 $0.0578 2015-02-25 $0.0561 2014-11-12 $0.0618 2014-08-06 $0.0549 2014-05-12 $0.0551 2014-02-25 $0.0538 2013-10-31 $0.0575 2013-08-02 $0.0485 2013-05-02 $0.0495 2013-02-26 $0.0487 2012-12-18 $0.0508 2009-01-28 $0.0325 2008-12-29 $0.1067 2008-11-25 $0.1057 2008-10-29 $0.1063 2008-09-26 $0.1256 2008-08-27 $0.1242 2008-07-29 $0.127 2008-06-26 $0.1283 2008-05-28 $0.1314 2008-04-28 $0.1284 2008-03-27 $0.1279 2008-02-27 $0.1324 2008-01-29 $0.1302 2007-12-27 $0.1631 2007-11-28 $0.1317 2007-10-29 $0.1363 2007-09-26 $0.1298 2007-08-29 $0.1235 2007-07-27 $0.124 2007-06-27 $0.1215 2007-05-29 $0.1193 2007-04-26 $0.1691 2007-03-28 $0.1636 2007-02-26 $0.1633 2007-01-29 $0.1621 2006-12-27 $0.4366 2006-11-28 $0.274 2006-10-27 $0.2763 2006-09-27 $0.2782 2006-08-29 $0.2795 2006-07-27 $0.2733 2006-06-28 $0.2759 2006-05-26 $0.2804 2006-04-26 $0.2389 2006-03-29 $0.2304 2006-02-24 $0.2344 2006-01-27 $0.235 2005-12-28 $0.0188 2005-11-28 $0.231