Precision Drilling Corp (USA)

Stock

PDS

Price as of:

$1.38 -0.03 -2.13%

Industry

Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Equipment And Services /

Precision Drilling Corp (USA) (PDS)

PDS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.08

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PDS DARS™ Rating

PDS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

919,400

Open Price

$1.41

Day's Range

$1.37 - $1.42

Previous Close

$1.41

52 week low / high

$0.99 - $3.01

Percent off 52 week high

-54.15%

PDS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PDS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PDS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PDS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PDS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-11-04

$0.05348

2015-08-06

$0.0538

2015-05-13

$0.0578

2015-02-25

$0.0561

2014-11-12

$0.0618

2014-08-06

$0.0549

2014-05-12

$0.0551

2014-02-25

$0.0538

2013-10-31

$0.0575

2013-08-02

$0.0485

2013-05-02

$0.0495

2013-02-26

$0.0487

2012-12-18

$0.0508

2009-01-28

$0.0325

2008-12-29

$0.1067

2008-11-25

$0.1057

2008-10-29

$0.1063

2008-09-26

$0.1256

2008-08-27

$0.1242

2008-07-29

$0.127

2008-06-26

$0.1283

2008-05-28

$0.1314

2008-04-28

$0.1284

2008-03-27

$0.1279

2008-02-27

$0.1324

2008-01-29

$0.1302

2007-12-27

$0.1631

2007-11-28

$0.1317

2007-10-29

$0.1363

2007-09-26

$0.1298

2007-08-29

$0.1235

2007-07-27

$0.124

2007-06-27

$0.1215

2007-05-29

$0.1193

2007-04-26

$0.1691

2007-03-28

$0.1636

2007-02-26

$0.1633

2007-01-29

$0.1621

2006-12-27

$0.4366

2006-11-28

$0.274

2006-10-27

$0.2763

2006-09-27

$0.2782

2006-08-29

$0.2795

2006-07-27

$0.2733

2006-06-28

$0.2759

2006-05-26

$0.2804

2006-04-26

$0.2389

2006-03-29

$0.2304

2006-02-24

$0.2344

2006-01-27

$0.235

2005-12-28

$0.0188

2005-11-28

$0.231

PDS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PDS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PDS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PDS Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PDS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

PDS

News
PDS

Research
PDS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PDS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PDS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

2015-10-22

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0538

2015-07-23

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0578

2015-04-27

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0561

2015-02-12

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

2014-10-27

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0549

2014-07-24

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0551

2014-04-28

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0538

2014-02-13

2014-02-25

2014-02-27

2014-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0485

2013-07-25

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0495

2013-04-25

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0487

2013-02-14

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0508

2012-12-10

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2009-01-21

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1067

2008-12-18

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1057

2008-11-18

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2008-10-20

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1256

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1242

2008-08-20

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2008-07-18

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2008-06-19

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1314

2008-05-21

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1284

2008-04-18

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1279

2008-03-19

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1324

2008-02-19

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1302

2008-01-21

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1631

2007-12-19

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1317

2007-11-20

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1363

2007-10-19

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1298

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2007-08-20

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1240

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1215

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

2007-05-18

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1691

2007-04-19

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1636

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1633

2007-02-16

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1621

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4366

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-31

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2740

2006-11-20

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2763

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2782

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2795

2006-08-18

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2733

2006-07-20

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2759

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2804

2006-05-17

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2389

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2304

2006-03-17

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2344

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2310

2005-11-18

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PDS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Precision Drilling Corp (USA) on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PDS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

No company description available.

