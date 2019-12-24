Oceaneering International (OII) - this company provides engineered products and services primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry with a focus on deepwater applications. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles segment provides submersible vehicles operated from the surface to support offshore oil and gas exploration, production, and construction activities. Its Subsea Products segment constructs various built-to-order specialty subsea hardware. It also provides multiservice vessels, oilfield diving, and support vessel operations, which are used primarily in inspection, repair and maintenance, and installation activities. Its Inspection segment offers customers with a range of third-party inspection services to satisfy contractual structural specifications, internal safety standards, and regulatory requirements. The company's Mobile Offshore Production Systems segment provides offshore production facilities through mobile offshore production systems. Its Advanced Technologies segment offers project management, and engineering services and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. This segment also serves defense and aerospace industries. The company operates primarily in west Africa, Norway, the United Kingdom, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United States. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Houston, Texas.