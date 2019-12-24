Best Dividend Stocks
Oceaneering International

Stock

OII

Price as of:

$15.09 +0.34 +2.31%

Industry

Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Equipment And Services /

Oceaneering International (OII)

OII

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$1.07

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OII DARS™ Rating

OII

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

952,200

Open Price

$14.73

Day's Range

$14.65 - $15.11

Previous Close

$14.75

52 week low / high

$10.74 - $21.29

Percent off 52 week high

-29.12%

OII

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OII has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OII's Upcoming Dividend

OII

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OII’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-08-23

$0.15

2017-05-24

$0.15

2017-02-22

$0.15

2016-11-22

$0.15

2016-08-24

$0.27

2016-05-25

$0.27

2016-02-24

$0.27

2015-11-24

$0.27

2015-08-26

$0.27

2015-05-27

$0.27

2015-02-25

$0.27

2014-11-25

$0.27

2014-08-27

$0.27

2014-05-28

$0.27

2014-02-26

$0.22

2013-11-26

$0.22

2013-08-28

$0.22

2013-05-29

$0.22

2013-02-27

$0.18

2012-11-28

$0.18

2012-08-29

$0.18

2012-05-30

$0.18

2012-02-28

$0.15

2011-11-29

$0.15

2011-08-30

$0.15

2011-06-15

$0.15

OII's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OII

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OII

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OII Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OII

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

OII

News
OII

Research
OII

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OII

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

OII

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-26

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-04-26

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-08

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-10-27

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-07-21

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-04-25

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-02-10

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-10-28

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-07-22

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-04-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-02-11

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-10-29

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-07-23

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-04-23

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-10-28

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-07-24

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-04-23

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-02-13

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-10-29

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-07-25

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-04-25

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-15

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-10-26

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-07-27

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-05-09

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

OII

Investor Resources

Learn more about Oceaneering International on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OII

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

Oceaneering International (OII) - this company provides engineered products and services primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry with a focus on deepwater applications. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles segment provides submersible vehicles operated from the surface to support offshore oil and gas exploration, production, and construction activities. Its Subsea Products segment constructs various built-to-order specialty subsea hardware. It also provides multiservice vessels, oilfield diving, and support vessel operations, which are used primarily in inspection, repair and maintenance, and installation activities. Its Inspection segment offers customers with a range of third-party inspection services to satisfy contractual structural specifications, internal safety standards, and regulatory requirements. The company's Mobile Offshore Production Systems segment provides offshore production facilities through mobile offshore production systems. Its Advanced Technologies segment offers project management, and engineering services and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. This segment also serves defense and aerospace industries. The company operates primarily in west Africa, Norway, the United Kingdom, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United States. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Houston, Texas.

X