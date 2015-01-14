Best Dividend Stocks
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

Stock

SDR

Price as of:

$0.23 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
i
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II(SDR) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration /

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR)

SDR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

52.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SDR DARS™ Rating

SDR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

434,700

Open Price

$0.21

Day's Range

$0.21 - $0.25

Previous Close

$0.23

52 week low / high

$0.2 - $1.12

Percent off 52 week high

-79.46%

SDR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SDR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SDR's Upcoming Dividend

SDR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SDR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.013

2019-08-08

$0.028

2019-05-09

$0.035

2019-02-07

$0.042

2018-11-08

$0.049

2018-08-09

$0.045

2018-05-10

$0.055

2018-02-08

$0.058

2017-11-09

$0.052

2017-08-09

$0.05

2017-05-10

$0.069

2017-02-08

$0.062

2016-11-08

$0.058

2016-08-10

$0.053

2016-05-11

$0.101

2016-02-10

$0.183

2015-11-10

$0.223

2015-08-12

$0.251

2015-05-13

$0.29

2015-02-11

$0.375

2014-11-12

$0.402

2014-08-12

$0.486

2014-05-13

$0.559

2014-02-12

$0.568

2013-11-12

$0.536

2013-08-12

$0.683

2013-05-13

$0.558

2013-02-12

$0.532557

2012-11-09

$0.598636

2012-08-10

$0.4972

2012-05-11

$0.267726

SDR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SDR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SDR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SDR Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SDR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-49.13%

-74.88%

0years

SDR

SDR

SDR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SDR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

SDR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0130

2019-10-24

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2019-07-25

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2019-04-25

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

2019-01-24

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

2018-10-25

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2018-07-26

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2018-04-26

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0580

2018-01-25

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2017-10-26

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-07-27

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0690

2017-04-27

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0620

2017-01-26

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0580

2016-10-27

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-11-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0530

2016-07-28

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1010

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

2016-01-28

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2230

2015-10-29

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2510

2015-07-30

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-01-29

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4020

2014-10-30

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4860

2014-07-31

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5590

2014-04-24

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5680

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5360

2013-10-24

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6830

2013-07-25

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5580

2013-04-25

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5326

2013-01-31

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5986

2012-11-01

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4972

2012-07-26

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2677

2012-04-30

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-30

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

SDR

Investor Resources

Learn more about SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SDR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

Sandridge Mississippian Trust II owns oil and natural gas wells. Sandridge Mississippian Trust II was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

