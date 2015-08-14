Best Dividend Stocks
Pan American Silver

Stock

PAAS

Price as of:

$22.43 +0.83 +3.84%

Industry

Industrial Metals And Minerals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Industrial Metals And Minerals /

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

PAAS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.65%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

22.39%

EPS $0.63

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


PAAS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,190,700

Open Price

$21.77

Day's Range

$21.75 - $22.47

Previous Close

$21.6

52 week low / high

$10.26 - $22.47

Percent off 52 week high

-0.18%

PAAS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PAAS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PAAS's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

PAAS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PAAS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-15

$0.035

2019-08-16

$0.035

2019-05-20

$0.035

2019-03-01

$0.035

2018-11-16

$0.035

2018-08-17

$0.035

2018-05-21

$0.035

2018-03-02

$0.035

2017-11-17

$0.025

2017-08-17

$0.025

2017-05-19

$0.025

2017-02-23

$0.025

2016-11-22

$0.0125

2016-08-19

$0.0125

2016-05-20

$0.0125

2016-02-25

$0.0125

2015-11-19

$0.05

2015-08-21

$0.05

2015-05-20

$0.05

2015-02-26

$0.125

2014-11-21

$0.125

2014-08-21

$0.125

2014-05-19

$0.125

2014-02-27

$0.125

2013-11-21

$0.125

2013-08-22

$0.125

2013-05-22

$0.125

2013-02-28

$0.125

2012-11-15

$0.05

2012-08-23

$0.05

2012-05-23

$0.0375

2012-03-01

$0.0375

2011-11-17

$0.025

2011-08-18

$0.025

2011-05-26

$0.025

2011-02-24

$0.025

2010-11-17

$0.025

2010-08-19

$0.025

2010-02-24

$0.025

PAAS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PAAS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PAAS

Metric

PAAS Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PAAS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

40.95%

0.00%

2years

PAAS

News
PAAS

Research
PAAS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PAAS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

PAAS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0350

2019-11-06

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2019-08-07

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2019-05-08

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2019-02-20

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2018-11-06

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2018-08-08

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2018-05-09

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2018-02-20

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-11-08

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-08-10

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-05-09

2017-05-19

2017-05-23

2017-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-02-14

2017-02-23

2017-02-27

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-11-15

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-08-12

2016-08-19

2016-08-23

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-05-11

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-02-18

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-11-12

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-08-13

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-05-11

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-02-19

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-11-13

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-08-13

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-05-08

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-02-19

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-11-13

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-08-14

2013-08-22

2013-08-26

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-05-13

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-11-07

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-08-14

2012-08-23

2012-08-27

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-05-15

2012-05-23

2012-05-28

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-02-22

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-11-09

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-08-10

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-05-19

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-02-16

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-11-08

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-08-11

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2010-02-15

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-12

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

PAAS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pan American Silver on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PAAS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Industrial Metals And Minerals

Pan American Silver (PAAS) - This company has eight operating mines in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. Pan American also owns the Navidad project in Chubut, Argentina and is the operator of the La Preciosa project in Durango, Mexico.

