This table allows you to know how fast NRP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-06 $0.45 2019-08-06 $0.45 2019-05-06 $0.45 2019-02-06 $0.45 2018-11-06 $0.45 2018-08-06 $0.45 2018-05-04 $0.45 2018-02-06 $0.45 2017-11-06 $0.45 2017-08-03 $0.45 2017-05-03 $0.45 2017-02-03 $0.45 2016-11-03 $0.45 2016-08-03 $0.45 2016-05-03 $0.45 2016-02-03 $0.45 2015-11-03 $0.45 2015-08-03 $0.9 2015-05-01 $0.9 2015-02-03 $3.5 2014-11-03 $3.5 2014-08-01 $3.5 2014-05-01 $3.5 2014-01-16 $3.5 2013-11-01 $5.5 2013-08-01 $5.5 2013-05-02 $5.5 2013-02-01 $5.5 2012-11-01 $5.5 2012-08-01 $5.5 2012-05-02 $5.5 2012-02-01 $5.5 2011-11-02 $5.5 2011-08-03 $5.4 2011-05-03 $5.4 2011-02-02 $5.4 2010-11-03 $5.4 2010-08-03 $5.4 2010-05-03 $5.4 2010-02-03 $5.4 2009-11-03 $5.4 2009-08-03 $5.4 2009-04-30 $5.4 2009-02-03 $5.35 2008-10-30 $5.25 2008-07-30 $5.15 2008-04-29 $4.95 2008-01-30 $4.85 2007-10-30 $4.75 2007-07-30 $4.65 2007-04-27 $4.55 2007-01-30 $4.4 2006-10-30 $4.25 2006-07-28 $4.1 2006-04-27 $3.95 2006-01-30 $3.8125 2005-10-28 $3.6875 2005-07-28 $3.5625 2005-04-28 $3.4375 2005-01-28 $3.3125 2004-10-28 $3.1875 2004-07-29 $3.0 2004-04-29 $2.875 2004-01-29 $2.8125 2003-10-30 $2.6875 2003-07-30 $2.6125 2003-04-29 $2.6125 2003-01-30 $2.117