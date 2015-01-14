Best Dividend Stocks
National Resource Partners L.P.

Stock

NRP

Price as of:

$19.97 +0.42 +2.15%

Industry

Industrial Metals And Minerals

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Industrial Metals And Minerals /

National Resource Partners L.P. (NRP)

NRP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.95%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

34.62%

EPS $5.20

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NRP DARS™ Rating

NRP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,826

Open Price

$19.55

Day's Range

$19.25 - $20.17

Previous Close

$19.55

52 week low / high

$19.25 - $44.71

Percent off 52 week high

-55.33%

NRP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NRP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NRP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NRP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.45

2019-08-06

$0.45

2019-05-06

$0.45

2019-02-06

$0.45

2018-11-06

$0.45

2018-08-06

$0.45

2018-05-04

$0.45

2018-02-06

$0.45

2017-11-06

$0.45

2017-08-03

$0.45

2017-05-03

$0.45

2017-02-03

$0.45

2016-11-03

$0.45

2016-08-03

$0.45

2016-05-03

$0.45

2016-02-03

$0.45

2015-11-03

$0.45

2015-08-03

$0.9

2015-05-01

$0.9

2015-02-03

$3.5

2014-11-03

$3.5

2014-08-01

$3.5

2014-05-01

$3.5

2014-01-16

$3.5

2013-11-01

$5.5

2013-08-01

$5.5

2013-05-02

$5.5

2013-02-01

$5.5

2012-11-01

$5.5

2012-08-01

$5.5

2012-05-02

$5.5

2012-02-01

$5.5

2011-11-02

$5.5

2011-08-03

$5.4

2011-05-03

$5.4

2011-02-02

$5.4

2010-11-03

$5.4

2010-08-03

$5.4

2010-05-03

$5.4

2010-02-03

$5.4

2009-11-03

$5.4

2009-08-03

$5.4

2009-04-30

$5.4

2009-02-03

$5.35

2008-10-30

$5.25

2008-07-30

$5.15

2008-04-29

$4.95

2008-01-30

$4.85

2007-10-30

$4.75

2007-07-30

$4.65

2007-04-27

$4.55

2007-01-30

$4.4

2006-10-30

$4.25

2006-07-28

$4.1

2006-04-27

$3.95

2006-01-30

$3.8125

2005-10-28

$3.6875

2005-07-28

$3.5625

2005-04-28

$3.4375

2005-01-28

$3.3125

2004-10-28

$3.1875

2004-07-29

$3.0

2004-04-29

$2.875

2004-01-29

$2.8125

2003-10-30

$2.6875

2003-07-30

$2.6125

2003-04-29

$2.6125

2003-01-30

$2.117

NRP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NRP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NRP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NRP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NRP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

NRP

News
NRP

Research
NRP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NRP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NRP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4500

2019-10-23

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-07-23

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-04-24

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-01-24

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-10-24

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-07-26

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-04-25

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-01-25

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-04-26

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-01-27

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-10-27

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-07-21

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-04-21

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-01-21

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-10-22

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2015-07-21

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2015-04-22

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2015-01-20

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2014-10-20

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2014-07-22

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2014-04-22

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2014-01-09

2014-01-16

2014-01-21

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2013-10-22

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2013-07-23

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2013-04-23

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2013-01-22

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2012-10-17

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2012-07-19

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2012-04-19

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2012-01-18

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.5000

2011-10-21

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2011-07-20

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2011-04-21

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2011-01-19

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2010-10-22

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2010-07-21

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2010-04-22

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2010-01-21

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2009-10-21

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2009-07-22

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2009-04-22

2009-04-30

2009-05-04

2009-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.3500

2009-01-21

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.2500

2008-10-15

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.1500

2008-07-16

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.9500

2008-04-16

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.8500

2008-01-17

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.7500

2007-10-17

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.6500

2007-07-18

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.5500

2007-04-19

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.4000

2007-01-18

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.2500

2006-10-19

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.1000

2006-07-19

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.9500

2006-04-18

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.8125

2006-01-18

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.6875

2005-10-20

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.5625

2005-07-20

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.4375

2005-04-20

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.3125

2005-01-20

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.1875

2004-10-21

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.0000

2004-07-22

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.8750

2004-04-21

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.8125

2004-01-21

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.6875

2003-10-23

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.6125

2003-07-20

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.6125

2003-04-21

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1170

2003-01-22

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-14

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

NRP

Investor Resources

Learn more about National Resource Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NRP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Industrial Metals And Minerals

National Resource Partners LP (NRP)is in the business of owning, managing and leasing mineral properties in the United States. The company earns the majority of its revenues by leasing coal reserves to mine operators under long-term contracts. NRP was founded in 2002, and is based in Houston, TX.

