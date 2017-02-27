Hudbay Minerals (HBM) - this company engages in the discovery, production, and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It primarily operates zinc and copper mines. The company owns three underground mines, including 777 mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba; the Trout Lake mine near Flin Flon; and the Chisel North mine near Snow Lake, Manitoba. It holds land positions of 408,308 hectares in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, other land holdings in Guatemala, New York state, Yukon, Chile, and Ontario. The company also operates concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan; a zinc oxide production facility in Ontario; and the White Pine Copper Refinery in Michigan, as well as owns the Fenix Nickel Project in Guatemala. In addition, it produces gold, silver, and zinc oxide. The company has a joint venture agreement with VMS Ventures Inc. (VMS) for exploration and development of Reed Lake property and a series of adjacent mineral properties held by VMS in Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.