HudBay Minerals

Stock

HBM

Price as of:

$3.91 +0.02 +0.51%

Industry

Industrial Metals And Minerals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Industrial Metals And Minerals /

HudBay Minerals (HBM)

HBM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.38%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.01

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-15.65%

EPS -$0.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

HBM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

262,458

Open Price

$3.83

Day's Range

$3.83 - $3.93

Previous Close

$3.89

52 week low / high

$2.99 - $7.83

Percent off 52 week high

-50.06%

HBM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HBM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

HBM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HBM's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-05

$0.0074

2019-03-07

$0.0074

2018-09-06

$0.0075

2018-03-08

$0.0077

2017-09-07

$0.008

2017-03-08

$0.0074

2016-09-07

$0.0076

2016-03-09

$0.0074

2015-09-09

$0.0076

2015-03-11

$0.0079

2014-09-10

$0.0091

2014-03-12

$0.009

2013-09-11

$0.0096

2013-03-14

$0.0978

2012-09-12

$0.1028

2012-03-16

$0.1007

2011-09-13

$0.1014

2011-03-17

$0.1017

2010-09-13

$0.0972

HBM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HBM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HBM

Metric

HBM Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HBM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.45%

-2.63%

0years

HBM

HBM

HBM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HBM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

HBM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0074

2019-08-08

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0074

2019-02-19

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0075

2018-07-31

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0077

2018-02-21

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0080

2017-08-03

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0074

2017-02-22

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0076

2016-07-28

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0074

2016-02-24

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0076

2015-07-29

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0079

2015-02-19

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0091

2014-07-30

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0090

2014-02-19

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0096

2013-07-31

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0978

2013-02-20

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1028

2012-08-28

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1007

2012-03-07

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1014

2011-08-10

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1017

2011-03-01

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0972

2010-08-04

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

HBM

Investor Resources

Learn more about HudBay Minerals on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HBM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Industrial Metals And Minerals

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) - this company engages in the discovery, production, and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It primarily operates zinc and copper mines. The company owns three underground mines, including 777 mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba; the Trout Lake mine near Flin Flon; and the Chisel North mine near Snow Lake, Manitoba. It holds land positions of 408,308 hectares in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, other land holdings in Guatemala, New York state, Yukon, Chile, and Ontario. The company also operates concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan; a zinc oxide production facility in Ontario; and the White Pine Copper Refinery in Michigan, as well as owns the Fenix Nickel Project in Guatemala. In addition, it produces gold, silver, and zinc oxide. The company has a joint venture agreement with VMS Ventures Inc. (VMS) for exploration and development of Reed Lake property and a series of adjacent mineral properties held by VMS in Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

X