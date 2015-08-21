Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Globe Specialty Metals

Stock

GSM

Price as of:

$0.93 +0.02 +2.2%

Industry

Industrial Metals And Minerals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Industrial Metals And Minerals /

Globe Specialty Metals (GSM)

GSM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GSM DARS™ Rating

GSM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

325,900

Open Price

$0.9

Day's Range

$0.9 - $0.97

Previous Close

$0.91

52 week low / high

$0.51 - $3.01

Percent off 52 week high

-69.10%

GSM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GSM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GSM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GSM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GSM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-09-04

$0.06

2018-06-07

$0.06

2016-12-06

$0.08

2016-09-12

$0.08

2016-08-04

$0.08

2016-02-24

$0.08

2015-12-07

$0.08

2015-09-09

$0.08

2015-06-08

$0.08

2015-02-24

$0.08

2014-12-04

$0.075

2014-09-08

$0.075

2014-06-06

$0.075

2014-02-24

$0.075

2013-12-05

$0.06875

2013-09-06

$0.06875

2013-06-06

$0.0625

2013-03-13

$0.0625

2012-12-13

$0.125

2012-11-16

$0.0625

2012-08-31

$0.0625

2011-10-12

$0.2

2010-10-13

$0.15

GSM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GSM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GSM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GSM Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GSM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

GSM

News
GSM

Research
GSM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GSM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GSM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0600

2018-08-20

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-05-21

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-11-14

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-08-03

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-02-08

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-11-04

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2015-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-08-24

2015-09-09

2015-09-13

2015-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-05-05

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-02-04

2015-02-24

2015-02-26

2015-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-11-05

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

2014-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-08-25

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-05-02

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-02-10

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2013-11-06

2013-12-05

2013-12-09

2013-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2013-08-22

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2013-05-23

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2013-02-07

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-11-27

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.0625

2012-11-02

2012-11-16

2012-11-20

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2012-08-21

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-09-21

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2010-09-16

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Annual

GSM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Globe Specialty Metals on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GSM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Industrial Metals And Minerals

Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) - This company produces silicon metal and silicon-based alloys. The company offers chemical and metallurgical grade silicon metal, which is used as a raw material in making silicone compounds, aluminum, and polysilicon. It also produces silicon-based alloy products, including ferrosilicon; magnesium-ferrosilicon-based alloys known as nodularizers; ferrosilicon-based alloys known as inoculants; calcium silicon; and cored wire alloys, silicomanganese, and silica fume. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers, as well as auto companies and their suppliers, ductile iron foundries, manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips, and concrete producers. The company operates in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, the People?s Republic of China, and Poland. It also manufactures carbon and graphite electrodes for its own plants, and other silicon metal and alloy producers, primarily in Asia. The company was formerly known as International Metal Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. in November 2006. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X