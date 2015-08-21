Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) - This company produces silicon metal and silicon-based alloys. The company offers chemical and metallurgical grade silicon metal, which is used as a raw material in making silicone compounds, aluminum, and polysilicon. It also produces silicon-based alloy products, including ferrosilicon; magnesium-ferrosilicon-based alloys known as nodularizers; ferrosilicon-based alloys known as inoculants; calcium silicon; and cored wire alloys, silicomanganese, and silica fume. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers, as well as auto companies and their suppliers, ductile iron foundries, manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips, and concrete producers. The company operates in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, the People?s Republic of China, and Poland. It also manufactures carbon and graphite electrodes for its own plants, and other silicon metal and alloy producers, primarily in Asia. The company was formerly known as International Metal Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. in November 2006. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.