China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Stock

SNP

Price as of:

$59.39 +0.4 +0.68%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

SNP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.16%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.03

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

45.06%

EPS $6.73

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SNP DARS™ Rating

SNP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$59.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

132,700

Open Price

$59.12

Day's Range

$59.0 - $59.43

Previous Close

$58.99

52 week low / high

$54.94 - $87.17

Percent off 52 week high

-31.87%

SNP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SNP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SNP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SNP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SNP's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-06

$1.517156

2019-05-31

$3.469711

2018-09-05

$2.08205

2018-05-24

$5.634522

2017-09-18

$1.331278

2017-07-14

$2.222165

2016-09-08

$1.053237

2016-06-14

$0.808049

2015-09-11

$1.246869

2015-06-09

$1.59954

2014-09-12

$1.29375

2014-05-21

$2.173224

2013-09-04

$1.292673

2013-06-07

$2.564969

2012-09-05

$1.0756084615384616

2012-05-16

$2.193053846153846

2011-09-07

$1.0661792307692308

2011-06-08

$1.3669

2010-09-01

$0.8017184615384615

2010-06-02

$1.099333076923077

2009-09-10

$0.6938683076923077

2009-06-03

$0.7885544384615385

2009-06-03

$0.10897838461538462

2008-09-10

$0.28837623076923075

2008-06-04

$1.2557186153846154

2007-09-07

$0.4941642307692308

2007-06-06

$1.0903323076923077

2006-09-11

$0.36920607692307694

2006-06-07

$0.8454548461538461

2005-09-09

$0.37986215384615385

SNP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SNP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SNP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SNP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SNP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.69%

-60.68%

2years

SNP

News
SNP

Research
SNP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SNP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

SNP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.5172

Unknown

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.4697

Unknown

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0821

Unknown

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.6345

Unknown

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3313

Unknown

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2222

Unknown

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-08-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0532

Unknown

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8080

Unknown

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2469

Unknown

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5995

Unknown

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2938

Unknown

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1732

Unknown

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2927

Unknown

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.5650

Unknown

2013-06-07

2013-06-11

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0756

Unknown

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1931

Unknown

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0662

Unknown

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3669

Unknown

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8017

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0993

Unknown

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6939

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1090

Unknown

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7886

Unknown

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2884

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2557

Unknown

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4942

Unknown

2007-09-07

2007-09-11

2007-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0903

Unknown

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3692

Unknown

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8455

Unknown

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3799

Unknown

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

SNP

Investor Resources

Learn more about China Petroleum & Chemical Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SNP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) - This company operates as an integrated oil and gas, and chemical company in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. Its oil and gas operations include exploring for, developing, and producing crude oil and natural gas; transporting crude oil, natural gas by pipelines; refining crude oil into finished petroleum products; and marketing crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2007, the company had proved reserves of approximately 2,651 million barrels of oil and 6,331 billion cubic feet of natural gas.  The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

