Delek Logistics Partners LP

Stock

DKL

Price as of:

$31.79 +0.07 +0.22%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

DKL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

11.10%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

122.73%

EPS $2.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DKL DARS™ Rating

DKL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,511

Open Price

$31.81

Day's Range

$31.69 - $31.81

Previous Close

$31.72

52 week low / high

$27.01 - $34.12

Percent off 52 week high

-6.83%

DKL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DKL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DKL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

DKL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DKL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.88

2019-08-02

$0.85

2019-05-06

$0.82

2019-02-01

$0.81

2018-11-01

$0.79

2018-08-02

$0.77

2018-05-04

$0.75

2018-02-01

$0.725

2017-11-06

$0.715

2017-08-02

$0.705

2017-05-03

$0.69

2017-02-03

$0.68

2016-11-03

$0.655

2016-08-03

$0.63

2016-05-03

$0.61

2016-02-03

$0.59

2015-11-04

$0.57

2015-08-04

$0.55

2015-04-30

$0.53

2015-02-04

$0.51

2014-11-04

$0.49

2014-08-05

$0.475

2014-05-02

$0.425

2014-01-31

$0.415

2013-11-05

$0.405

2013-08-02

$0.395

2013-05-03

$0.385

2013-02-04

$0.224

2010-07-09

$1.01563

2010-01-11

$1.01563

2009-07-09

$1.01563

2009-01-09

$1.01563

2008-07-09

$1.01563

2008-01-09

$1.01563

2007-07-09

$1.01563

2007-01-08

$1.01563

2006-07-10

$1.01563

2006-01-09

$1.01563

2005-07-11

$1.01563

2005-01-10

$1.01563

2004-07-09

$1.01563

2004-01-09

$1.01563

2003-07-09

$0.68837

DKL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DKL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DKL

Metric

DKL Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DKL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.31%

15.98%

5years

DKL

News
DKL

Research
DKL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DKL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

DKL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8800

2019-10-25

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2019-07-24

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-04-26

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7900

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2018-07-24

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7250

2018-01-23

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2017-10-25

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7050

2017-07-24

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2017-04-24

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2017-01-25

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2016-10-25

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2016-07-25

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2016-04-22

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2016-01-25

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2015-10-27

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-07-27

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-04-21

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2015-01-27

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-10-24

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2014-07-28

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-04-24

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2014-01-23

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2013-10-25

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2013-07-26

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2013-04-25

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2240

2013-01-24

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-02-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$1.0156

Unknown

2010-07-09

2010-07-13

2010-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2010-01-11

2010-01-13

2010-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2009-01-09

2009-01-13

2009-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2007-07-09

2007-07-11

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2006-07-10

2006-07-12

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2006-01-09

2006-01-11

2006-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2005-07-11

2005-07-13

2005-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2005-01-10

2005-01-12

2005-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2004-07-09

2004-07-13

2004-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0156

Unknown

2004-01-09

2004-01-13

2004-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6884

Unknown

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-16

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

DKL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)was formed to operate crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company was established in 2012, and is based in Brentwood, TN.

