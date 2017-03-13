Best Dividend Stocks
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Stock

CNQ

Price as of:

$31.65 +0.72 +2.33%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ)

CNQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.68%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

46.34%

EPS $2.46

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CNQ DARS™ Rating

CNQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,616,900

Open Price

$30.86

Day's Range

$30.73 - $31.81

Previous Close

$30.93

52 week low / high

$21.85 - $31.81

Percent off 52 week high

-0.50%

CNQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CNQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CNQ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CNQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CNQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-10

$0.2845

2019-09-12

$0.2848

2019-06-13

$0.2819

2019-03-21

$0.2816

2018-12-07

$0.2506

2018-09-13

$0.2545

2018-06-14

$0.2574

2018-03-15

$0.2604

2017-12-11

$0.2144

2017-09-14

$0.226

2017-06-14

$0.2046

2017-03-15

$0.2035

2016-12-07

$0.1882

2016-09-14

$0.178

2016-06-15

$0.178

2016-03-16

$0.171

2015-12-09

$0.1703

2015-09-09

$0.175

2015-06-10

$0.1875

2015-03-12

$0.1841

2014-12-10

$0.1967

2014-09-10

$0.2062

2014-06-11

$0.206

2014-03-13

$0.2022

2013-12-11

$0.1875

2013-09-11

$0.1204

2013-06-12

$0.1224

2013-03-14

$0.1223

2012-12-12

$0.1066

2012-09-12

$0.1079

2012-06-13

$0.1022

2012-03-15

$0.1059

2011-12-14

$0.0877

2011-09-14

$0.0908

2011-06-15

$0.0923

2011-03-16

$0.0907

2010-12-15

$0.0745

2010-09-15

$0.073

2010-06-09

$0.071

2010-03-10

$0.07275

2009-12-09

$0.04975

2009-09-09

$0.049

2009-06-10

$0.04725

2009-03-11

$0.04065

2008-12-10

$0.0199

2008-09-10

$0.0233

2008-06-11

$0.02455

2008-03-12

$0.02525

2007-12-12

$0.021

2007-09-12

$0.0403

2007-06-13

$0.04005

2007-03-14

$0.03625

2006-12-13

$0.0326

2006-09-13

$0.0167

2006-06-14

$0.01685

2006-03-15

$0.0162

2005-12-14

$0.01305

2005-09-14

$0.0127

2005-06-15

$0.01205

2005-03-16

$0.00585

2004-12-15

$0.00505

2004-09-15

$0.004825

2004-06-16

$0.004575

2004-03-10

$0.0023625

2003-12-10

$0.0017875

2003-09-10

$0.0017125

2003-06-11

$0.001725

2003-03-12

$0.0015875

2002-12-11

$0.00125

2002-09-11

$0.0012375

2002-06-12

$0.001275

2002-03-13

$0.001225

2001-12-12

$0.001

2001-09-12

$0.001

2001-06-13

$0.001025

2001-03-15

$0.001

CNQ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CNQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CNQ

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CNQ Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CNQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.74%

11.25%

7years

CNQ

News
CNQ

Research
CNQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CNQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

CNQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2845

2019-11-07

2019-12-10

2019-12-11

2020-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2848

2019-08-01

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2819

2019-05-09

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2816

2019-03-07

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2506

2018-11-01

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2019-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2545

2018-08-02

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2574

2018-05-03

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2604

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2144

2017-11-02

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2018-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2260

2017-08-03

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2046

2017-05-04

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2035

2017-03-02

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1882

2016-11-03

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2017-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

2016-08-04

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

2016-05-05

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2016-03-03

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1703

2015-11-05

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-08-06

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-05-07

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1841

2015-03-05

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2014-11-06

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2062

2014-08-07

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

2014-05-08

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

2014-03-06

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-11-07

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1204

2013-08-08

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1224

2013-05-02

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1223

2013-03-07

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1066

2012-11-08

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1079

2012-08-09

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2012-05-03

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1059

2012-03-08

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0877

2011-11-03

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0908

2011-08-04

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

2011-05-05

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0907

2011-03-03

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0745

2010-11-04

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2011-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0730

2010-08-05

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

2010-05-06

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0728

2010-03-04

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0498

2009-11-05

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

2009-08-06

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2009-05-07

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0407

2009-03-05

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0199

2008-11-06

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2008-08-07

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0246

2008-05-08

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

2008-02-28

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0210

2007-11-01

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0403

2007-08-02

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0401

2007-05-03

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2007-03-07

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0326

2006-11-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2006-08-02

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

2006-05-04

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0162

2006-02-23

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0131

2005-11-02

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0127

2005-08-03

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0121

2005-05-05

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2005-02-23

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0051

2004-11-03

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0048

2004-08-04

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2004-05-05

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0024

2004-02-25

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

2003-11-05

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2003-08-06

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2003-05-07

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0016

2003-02-26

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

2002-11-06

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0012

2002-08-07

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

2002-05-08

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0012

2002-02-27

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

2001-11-07

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

2001-08-08

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

2001-05-09

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

2001-01-17

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

CNQ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CNQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) - This company engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing, and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas, and bitumen. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

