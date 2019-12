This table allows you to know how fast GFI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-09-05 $0.032472 2019-03-14 $0.011061 2018-09-06 $0.010501 2018-03-08 $0.033735 2017-09-07 $0.024682 2017-03-08 $0.036416 2016-09-07 $0.029354 2016-03-09 $0.011184 2015-09-09 $0.002499 2015-03-04 $0.014034 2014-09-10 $0.015374 2014-03-05 $0.017361 2013-03-06 $0.069343 2012-09-12 $0.00792795 2012-09-12 $0.183956 2012-03-07 $0.30295 2011-08-31 $0.139347 2011-03-09 $0.098807 2010-08-25 $0.094212 2010-02-24 $0.064892 2009-08-26 $0.102295 2009-02-18 $0.029555 2008-08-20 $0.15321 2008-05-28 $0.08349 2007-08-22 $0.1307 2007-02-14 $0.1268 2006-08-23 $0.15259 2006-02-15 $0.06514 2005-08-24 $0.06112 2005-02-23 $0.0511 2004-08-18 $0.0597 2004-02-18 $0.0589 2003-08-20 $0.1334 2003-02-19 $0.1846 2002-08-21 $0.2045 2002-02-20 $0.0683 2001-08-15 $0.0399 2001-02-14 $0.1189 1999-02-03 $0.1203 1998-08-05 $0.0944 1997-12-29 $0.0605 1997-06-25 $0.1601 1996-12-24 $0.1658 1996-06-26 $0.209 1995-12-27 $0.1271 1995-06-28 $0.2836 1994-12-23 $0.229 1994-06-20 $0.325 1993-12-27 $0.188 1993-06-21 $0.217 1992-12-18 $0.154