Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Gold Fields Ltd.

Stock

GFI

Price as of:

$5.86 +0.01 +0.17%

Industry

Gold

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Gold /

Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI)

GFI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.11%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

26.22%

EPS $0.25

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GFI DARS™ Rating

GFI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,148,144

Open Price

$5.94

Day's Range

$5.82 - $5.96

Previous Close

$5.85

52 week low / high

$3.12 - $6.29

Percent off 52 week high

-6.84%

GFI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GFI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GFI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GFI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GFI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-05

$0.032472

2019-03-14

$0.011061

2018-09-06

$0.010501

2018-03-08

$0.033735

2017-09-07

$0.024682

2017-03-08

$0.036416

2016-09-07

$0.029354

2016-03-09

$0.011184

2015-09-09

$0.002499

2015-03-04

$0.014034

2014-09-10

$0.015374

2014-03-05

$0.017361

2013-03-06

$0.069343

2012-09-12

$0.00792795

2012-09-12

$0.183956

2012-03-07

$0.30295

2011-08-31

$0.139347

2011-03-09

$0.098807

2010-08-25

$0.094212

2010-02-24

$0.064892

2009-08-26

$0.102295

2009-02-18

$0.029555

2008-08-20

$0.15321

2008-05-28

$0.08349

2007-08-22

$0.1307

2007-02-14

$0.1268

2006-08-23

$0.15259

2006-02-15

$0.06514

2005-08-24

$0.06112

2005-02-23

$0.0511

2004-08-18

$0.0597

2004-02-18

$0.0589

2003-08-20

$0.1334

2003-02-19

$0.1846

2002-08-21

$0.2045

2002-02-20

$0.0683

2001-08-15

$0.0399

2001-02-14

$0.1189

1999-02-03

$0.1203

1998-08-05

$0.0944

1997-12-29

$0.0605

1997-06-25

$0.1601

1996-12-24

$0.1658

1996-06-26

$0.209

1995-12-27

$0.1271

1995-06-28

$0.2836

1994-12-23

$0.229

1994-06-20

$0.325

1993-12-27

$0.188

1993-06-21

$0.217

1992-12-18

$0.154

GFI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GFI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GFI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GFI Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GFI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.01%

46.81%

0years

GFI

News
GFI

Research
GFI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GFI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GFI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0325

Unknown

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0111

Unknown

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0105

Unknown

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0337

Unknown

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0247

Unknown

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0364

Unknown

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0294

Unknown

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0112

Unknown

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0025

Unknown

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0140

Unknown

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0154

Unknown

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0174

Unknown

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0693

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1840

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0079

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3030

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1393

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0988

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0942

Unknown

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0649

Unknown

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1023

Unknown

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0296

Unknown

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1532

Unknown

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0835

Unknown

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1307

Unknown

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1268

Unknown

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1526

Unknown

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0651

Unknown

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0611

Unknown

2005-08-24

2005-08-26

2005-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0511

Unknown

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0597

Unknown

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0589

Unknown

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1334

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1846

Unknown

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2045

Unknown

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0683

Unknown

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0399

Unknown

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1189

Unknown

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1203

Unknown

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0944

Unknown

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0605

Unknown

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-02-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1601

Unknown

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1658

Unknown

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2090

Unknown

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1271

Unknown

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-02-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2836

Unknown

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-08-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2290

Unknown

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

1995-02-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3250

Unknown

1994-06-20

1994-06-24

1994-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1880

Unknown

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-02-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2170

Unknown

1993-06-21

1993-06-25

1993-08-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1540

Unknown

1992-12-18

1992-12-24

1993-02-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GFI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Gold Fields Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GFI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Gold

Goldfields - (GFI)- engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. As of June 30, 2007, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 89.7 million ounces of gold. Gold Fields has joint venture partnership with Sino Gold Mining Limited to discover gold deposits in China. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Parktown, South Africa.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X