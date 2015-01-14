Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Freeport McMoran

Stock

FCX

Price as of:

$13.02 +0.02 +0.15%

Industry

Copper

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Copper /

Freeport McMoran (FCX)

FCX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.54%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

1968.89%

EPS $0.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FCX DARS™ Rating

FCX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,778,439

Open Price

$13.02

Day's Range

$12.97 - $13.07

Previous Close

$12.98

52 week low / high

$8.43 - $14.68

Percent off 52 week high

-11.44%

FCX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0500

2019-12-18

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Regular

Trade FCX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FCX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FCX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-14

$0.05

2019-10-11

$0.05

2019-07-12

$0.05

2019-04-12

$0.05

2019-01-14

$0.05

2018-10-12

$0.05

2018-07-12

$0.05

2018-04-12

$0.05

2015-10-13

$0.05

2015-07-13

$0.05

2015-04-13

$0.05

2015-01-13

$0.3125

2014-10-10

$0.3125

2014-07-11

$0.3125

2014-04-11

$0.3125

2014-01-13

$0.3125

2013-10-10

$0.3125

2013-07-11

$0.3125

2013-06-12

$1.0

2013-04-11

$0.3125

2013-01-11

$0.3125

2012-10-11

$0.3125

2012-07-11

$0.3125

2012-04-11

$0.3125

2012-01-11

$0.25

2011-10-12

$0.25

2011-07-13

$0.25

2011-05-11

$0.5

2011-04-13

$0.25

2011-01-12

$0.25

2010-10-13

$0.15

2010-07-13

$0.15

2010-04-13

$0.075

2010-01-13

$0.075

2008-10-10

$0.25

2008-07-11

$0.21875

2008-04-11

$0.21875

2008-01-11

$0.21875

2007-10-11

$0.15625

2007-07-12

$0.15625

2007-04-12

$0.15625

2007-01-11

$0.15625

2006-12-12

$0.75

2006-10-12

$0.15625

2006-09-12

$0.375

2006-07-13

$0.15625

2006-06-13

$0.375

2006-04-12

$0.15625

2006-03-13

$0.25

2006-01-12

$0.15625

2005-12-13

$0.25

2005-10-12

$0.125

2005-09-13

$0.25

2005-07-13

$0.125

2005-04-13

$0.125

2005-03-11

$0.125

2005-03-11

$0.125

2005-01-12

$0.125

2004-12-16

$0.125

2004-10-13

$0.125

2004-07-13

$0.1

2004-04-13

$0.1

2004-01-13

$0.1

2003-10-10

$0.045

2003-07-11

$0.045

2003-04-11

$0.045

1998-10-14

$0.025

1998-07-14

$0.025

1998-04-14

$0.025

1998-01-14

$0.025

1997-10-10

$0.1125

1997-07-11

$0.1125

1997-04-11

$0.1125

1997-01-13

$0.1125

1996-10-10

$0.1125

1996-07-11

$0.1125

1996-04-11

$0.1125

1996-01-11

$0.1125

1995-10-12

$0.1125

1995-07-12

$0.075

1995-04-10

$0.075

FCX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FCX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FCX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FCX Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FCX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

33.33%

0years

FCX

News
FCX

Research
FCX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FCX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FCX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-12-18

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-09-25

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-06-26

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-03-27

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-12-19

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-09-26

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-06-27

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-03-28

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-09-30

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-06-24

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-03-24

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2014-12-19

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2014-09-24

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2014-06-25

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2014-03-26

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-12-20

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-09-25

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-06-27

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2013-05-31

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-03-27

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2012-12-26

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2012-09-26

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2012-06-27

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2012-03-28

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-12-28

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-09-29

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-06-30

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-04-20

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-03-31

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-12-09

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-09-29

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-06-24

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-03-25

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-12-30

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-09-25

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2008-06-26

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2008-03-27

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2007-12-27

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2007-09-27

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2007-06-28

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2007-03-29

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2006-12-28

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2006-10-31

2006-12-12

2006-12-14

2006-12-29

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1563

2006-10-04

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-08-01

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-29

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1563

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-05-02

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1563

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-01-31

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1563

2006-01-04

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-11-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-10-04

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-07-19

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-07-05

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-04-05

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-02-02

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-02-02

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-01-04

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-12-08

2004-12-16

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-10-07

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-01-05

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2003-10-03

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2003-07-07

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2003-02-06

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-10-06

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-07-07

1998-07-14

1998-07-16

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-04-07

1998-04-14

1998-04-16

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-01-06

1998-01-14

1998-01-16

1998-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1997-10-03

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1997-07-03

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1997-04-03

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1997-01-03

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-10-03

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-07-03

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-04-04

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-01-04

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1995-10-05

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-07-05

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-04-06

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

FCX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Freeport McMoran on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FCX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Copper

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (FCX) is the world's lowest-cost copper producer and one of the world's largest producers of gold. The Company operates seven copper mines in North America: Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona, along with two molybdenum mines in Colorado. It operates two oil wells, and three natural gas wells in North America. FCX was founded in 1912, and is based in Phoenix, AZ. FCX is largely affected by volatile commodity prices, and its earnings can vary widely as a result. FCX has been paying dividends since 1994, and has increased them consistently since 2011. FCX pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X