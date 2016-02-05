Best Dividend Stocks
Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Stock

WLKP

Price as of:

$12.85 -0.6 -4.46%

Industry

Chemicals Major Diversified

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)

WLKP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

14.85%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.89

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

95.87%

EPS $1.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

WLKP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

136,800

Open Price

$13.83

Day's Range

$12.51 - $13.83

Previous Close

$13.45

52 week low / high

$10.31 - $26.48

Percent off 52 week high

-51.47%

WLKP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WLKP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WLKP

Compare WLKP to Popular Screens

WLKP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WLKP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-31

$0.4714

2019-11-08

$0.4646

2019-08-09

$0.4579

2019-05-10

$0.4452

2019-02-04

$0.4328

2018-11-08

$0.4207

2018-08-09

$0.4088

2018-05-09

$0.3975

2018-02-07

$0.3864

2017-11-13

$0.3756

2017-08-11

$0.365

2017-05-11

$0.3549

2017-02-03

$0.345

2016-11-09

$0.3353

2016-08-05

$0.3259

2016-05-06

$0.3168

2016-02-09

$0.308

2015-11-05

$0.2994

2015-08-11

$0.291

2015-05-08

$0.2829

2015-02-05

$0.275

2014-11-06

$0.1704

WLKP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WLKP

Metric

WLKP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WLKP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.39%

4.73%

5years

WLKP

News
WLKP

Research
WLKP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WLKP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

WLKP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4714

2020-01-27

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4646

2019-10-31

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4579

2019-07-31

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4452

2019-04-30

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4328

2019-01-25

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4207

2018-10-31

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4088

2018-07-31

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3975

2018-04-30

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3864

2018-01-26

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3756

2017-11-01

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3549

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2017-01-27

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3353

2016-10-31

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3259

2016-07-27

2016-08-05

2016-08-09

2016-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3168

2016-04-27

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3080

2016-02-01

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2994

2015-10-28

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2910

2015-07-29

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2829

2015-04-29

2015-05-08

2015-05-12

2015-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-01-30

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1704

2014-10-29

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-25

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WLKP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Chemicals Major Diversified

No company description available.

