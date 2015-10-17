Best Dividend Stocks
Eastman Chemical

Stock

EMN

Price as of:

$80.05 +0.29 +0.36%

Industry

Chemicals Major Diversified

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Chemicals Major Diversified /

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

EMN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.31%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

37.09%

EPS $7.12

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EMN DARS™ Rating

EMN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$80.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200,111

Open Price

$80.03

Day's Range

$79.36 - $80.16

Previous Close

$79.76

52 week low / high

$61.22 - $86.18

Percent off 52 week high

-7.11%

EMN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EMN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EMN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EMN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.66

2019-09-13

$0.62

2019-06-14

$0.62

2019-03-14

$0.62

2018-12-14

$0.62

2018-09-13

$0.56

2018-06-14

$0.56

2018-03-14

$0.56

2017-12-15

$0.56

2017-09-14

$0.51

2017-06-13

$0.51

2017-03-13

$0.51

2016-12-13

$0.51

2016-09-13

$0.46

2016-06-13

$0.46

2016-03-11

$0.46

2015-12-10

$0.46

2015-09-10

$0.4

2015-06-11

$0.4

2015-03-12

$0.4

2014-12-11

$0.4

2014-09-11

$0.35

2014-06-11

$0.35

2014-03-12

$0.35

2013-12-12

$0.35

2013-09-11

$0.3

2013-06-12

$0.3

2013-03-13

$0.3

2012-12-13

$0.3

2012-09-12

$0.26

2012-06-13

$0.26

2012-03-13

$0.26

2011-12-13

$0.26

2011-09-13

$0.26

2011-06-13

$0.235

2011-03-11

$0.235

2010-12-09

$0.235

2010-09-09

$0.22

2010-06-10

$0.22

2010-03-11

$0.22

2009-12-10

$0.22

2009-09-10

$0.22

2009-06-11

$0.22

2009-03-12

$0.22

2008-12-11

$0.22

2008-09-11

$0.22

2008-06-12

$0.22

2008-03-13

$0.22

2007-12-13

$0.22

2007-09-13

$0.22

2007-06-13

$0.22

2007-03-13

$0.22

2006-12-14

$0.22

2006-09-13

$0.22

2006-06-13

$0.22

2006-03-13

$0.22

2005-12-13

$0.22

2005-09-13

$0.22

2005-06-13

$0.22

2005-03-11

$0.22

2004-12-13

$0.22

2004-09-13

$0.22

2004-06-14

$0.22

2004-03-11

$0.22

2003-12-11

$0.22

2003-09-11

$0.22

2003-06-11

$0.22

2003-03-12

$0.22

2002-12-11

$0.22

2002-09-11

$0.22

2002-06-12

$0.22

2002-03-13

$0.22

2001-12-12

$0.22

2001-09-17

$0.22

2001-06-13

$0.22

2001-03-13

$2.2

2000-12-13

$2.2

2000-09-13

$2.2

2000-06-13

$2.2

2000-03-13

$2.2

1999-12-13

$2.2

1999-09-13

$2.2

1999-06-11

$2.2

1999-03-11

$2.2

1998-12-11

$2.2

1998-09-11

$2.2

1998-06-11

$2.2

1998-03-06

$2.2

1997-12-11

$2.2

1997-09-12

$2.2

1997-06-12

$2.2

1997-03-13

$2.2

1996-12-12

$2.2

1996-09-12

$2.2

1996-06-12

$2.1

1996-03-13

$2.1

1995-12-14

$2.1

1995-09-14

$2.1

1995-06-14

$2.0

1994-03-09

$1.0

EMN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EMN

Metric

EMN Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EMN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.78%

14.78%

7years

EMN

News
EMN

Research
EMN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EMN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

EMN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6600

2019-12-05

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2020-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-08-01

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-05-02

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-02-14

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-12-06

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-08-02

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-05-03

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-02-15

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2017-12-07

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2017-08-03

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2017-05-04

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2017-02-16

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-08-04

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-05-05

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2015-12-03

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-08-06

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-05-07

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-02-19

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-12-04

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-08-07

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-05-01

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-02-20

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-12-05

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-08-01

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-02

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-02-21

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-08-02

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-05-03

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-02-16

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-08-05

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2011-05-05

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2011-02-17

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-12-02

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-08-05

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-05-06

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-02-18

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-12-03

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-08-06

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-05-07

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-02-19

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-12-04

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-08-07

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-05-01

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-02-21

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-12-06

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-08-02

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-05-03

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-02-20

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-12-08

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-08-03

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-05-04

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-03-02

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-08-04

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-05-05

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-03-03

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-12-02

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-08-05

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-05-06

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-12-04

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-08-08

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-05-01

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-03-06

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-12-05

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-08-01

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-05-02

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-03-07

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-12-07

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-08-02

2001-09-17

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-05-03

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2000-12-07

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2000-08-03

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2000-05-04

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2000-02-04

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1999-12-02

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1999-08-05

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1999-05-06

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1999-02-04

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1998-08-06

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1998-05-07

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1998-02-03

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1997-11-07

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1997-09-02

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1997-05-01

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1997-03-06

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1996-11-07

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

1996-08-01

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1000

1996-05-02

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1000

1996-02-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1000

1995-12-07

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1000

1995-09-07

1995-09-14

1995-09-18

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1995-06-01

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

1994-03-03

1994-03-09

1994-03-15

1994-04-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EMN

EMN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Chemicals Major Diversified

Eastman Chemical- (EMN)-engages in the manufacture and sale of various chemicals, plastics, and fibers primarily in the United States. It operates in five segments: Coatings, Adhesives, Specialty Polymers, and Inks; Fibers; Performance Chemicals and Intermediates; Performance Polymers; and Specialty Plastics. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

