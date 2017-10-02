Best Dividend Stocks
Monsanto Company

Stock

MON

Price as of:

$127.95 +0.02 +0.02%

Industry

Agricultural Chemicals

i
Monsanto Company(MON) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Monsanto Company by scrolling below.
Monsanto Company (MON)

MON

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $6.25

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MON DARS™ Rating

MON

Daily Snapshot

Price

$127.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,600,398

Open Price

$127.94

Day's Range

$127.92 - $127.97

Previous Close

$127.93

52 week low / high

$114.19 - $127.97

Percent off 52 week high

-0.02%

MON

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MON has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MON's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MON

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MON’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-04-05

$0.54

2018-01-04

$0.54

2017-10-05

$0.54

2017-07-05

$0.54

2017-04-05

$0.54

2017-01-04

$0.54

2016-10-05

$0.54

2016-07-06

$0.54

2016-04-06

$0.54

2016-01-06

$0.54

2015-10-07

$0.54

2015-06-30

$0.49

2015-03-31

$0.49

2015-01-07

$0.49

2014-10-08

$0.49

2014-07-01

$0.43

2014-04-02

$0.43

2014-01-08

$0.43

2013-10-02

$0.43

2013-07-02

$0.375

2013-04-03

$0.375

2013-01-02

$0.375

2012-10-03

$0.375

2012-07-03

$0.3

2012-04-03

$0.3

2012-01-04

$0.3

2011-10-05

$0.3

2011-07-06

$0.28

2011-04-06

$0.28

2011-01-05

$0.28

2010-10-06

$0.28

2010-07-07

$0.265

2010-04-07

$0.265

2010-01-06

$0.265

2009-10-07

$0.265

2009-06-30

$0.265

2009-04-01

$0.265

2009-01-07

$0.24

2008-10-01

$0.24

2008-07-01

$0.24

2008-04-02

$0.175

2008-01-02

$0.175

2007-10-03

$0.175

2007-07-03

$0.125

2007-04-03

$0.125

2007-01-03

$0.125

2006-10-04

$0.1

2006-07-05

$0.1

2006-04-05

$0.1

2006-01-04

$0.1

2005-10-05

$0.085

2005-07-06

$0.085

2005-04-06

$0.085

2005-01-05

$0.085

2004-10-06

$0.0725

2004-07-07

$0.0725

2004-04-06

$0.065

2004-01-07

$0.065

2003-10-08

$0.065

2003-07-08

$0.065

2003-04-04

$0.06

2003-01-08

$0.06

2002-10-08

$0.06

2002-07-09

$0.06

2002-04-08

$0.06

2002-01-08

$0.06

2001-10-09

$0.06

2001-07-09

$0.06

2001-04-06

$0.06

2001-01-04

$0.045

1998-05-27

$0.02

1998-02-11

$0.02

1997-11-12

$0.02

1997-08-13

$0.0175

1997-05-13

$0.0175

1997-02-12

$0.015

1996-11-13

$0.015

1996-08-13

$0.0125

1996-05-13

$0.0125

1996-02-13

$0.0105

1995-11-13

$0.02625

1995-08-11

$0.03375

1995-05-09

$0.0275

MON's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MON

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MON

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MON Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MON

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

100.00%

0years

MON

News
MON

Research
MON

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MON

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MON

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5400

2018-01-31

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-12-04

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-08-10

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-06-06

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-01-27

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-12-05

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-08-12

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-06-09

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-01-29

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2015-12-07

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2015-08-04

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-06-05

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-01-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-12-08

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-08-05

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-06-06

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-01-28

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2013-12-09

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2013-08-06

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-06-06

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-01-31

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2012-12-03

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2012-08-08

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-06-06

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-01-24

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-12-05

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-08-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-06-08

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-01-25

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-12-06

2011-01-05

2011-01-07

2011-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-08-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2010-06-09

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2010-01-26

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2009-12-07

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2009-08-05

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2009-06-09

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2009-01-14

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-12-08

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-08-06

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-06-18

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2008-01-16

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-12-11

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-08-07

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-06-15

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-01-17

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-12-12

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-08-09

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-06-27

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-17

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-12-12

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-08-02

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-06-21

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-03-21

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-12-07

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2004-07-20

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2004-05-04

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2004-03-02

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-12-03

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-09-24

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-04-24

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-02-19

2003-04-04

2003-04-08

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-12-18

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-09-19

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-06-27

2002-07-09

2002-07-11

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-02-21

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-12-19

2002-01-08

2002-01-10

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-09-26

2001-10-09

2001-10-11

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-06-20

2001-07-09

2001-07-11

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-02-22

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2000-12-07

2001-01-04

2001-01-08

2001-02-01

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-04-22

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-01-26

1998-02-11

1998-02-15

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1997-10-22

1997-11-12

1997-11-15

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1997-07-17

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1997-04-23

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-01-22

1997-02-12

1997-02-15

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1996-10-23

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-07-24

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-04-24

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

1996-01-23

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

1995-10-25

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

1995-07-26

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1995-04-26

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

MON

Investor Resources

Learn more about Monsanto Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MON

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Agricultural Chemicals

Monsanto- (MON)-provides agricultural products for farmers principally in the United States. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The company offers its products under the Roundup Ready, YieldGard, Agroceres, Asgrow, DEKALB, D&PL, Deltapine, Vistive, Seminis, Royal Sluis, Petoseed, Posilac, and Bollgard and Bollgard II brand names. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri. Monsanto Co. (NYSE:MON) operates independently of Pharmacia Corporation as of August 13, 2002.

