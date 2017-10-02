Monsanto- (MON)-provides agricultural products for farmers principally in the United States. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The company offers its products under the Roundup Ready, YieldGard, Agroceres, Asgrow, DEKALB, D&PL, Deltapine, Vistive, Seminis, Royal Sluis, Petoseed, Posilac, and Bollgard and Bollgard II brand names. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri. Monsanto Co. (NYSE:MON) operates independently of Pharmacia Corporation as of August 13, 2002.