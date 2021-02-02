Investors trying to pursue a dividend-capture strategy need to protect themselves against the risk of the stock price falling on the ex-dividend date.

In order to hedge against this risk and still capture the dividend, you buy a put option where the delta would be high on the day the stock price drops. A key point is this last part of the strategy – an option with a high delta.

Delta is the ratio of the change in the price of an asset to the change in the price of the derivative. For puts, deltas range from -1.0 to 0.0. For instance, if a stock’s put has a delta of -0.7 then that means a $1 increase in stock price will decrease put value by $0.70. Thus, a put with a high delta is one where its value is only significantly influenced by the fall in price of the stock.

In practice, this means an option that has little time value versus its intrinsic value. The time value of the option is the option’s value in excess of the difference between the stock price and the option’s strike price. If the stock is trading at $48.40 and the put option’s strike price is $50 then the intrinsic value is $1.60 ( $50 – $48.40 = $1.60 ). If the put option sells for $2 then the time value is $0.40 ( $2 – $1.60 = $0.40 ).

Investors looking for high-delta puts should start by looking at short-dated put options, which have less time remaining and low enough volatility that a dividend-related price decline is a consideration.

Once the investor has found an attractive option to complement the $50 stock, it’s time to put the strategy into motion. On the ex-dividend date of the $0.50 dividend, the investor has three factors that will influence his or her profitability:

The $0.50 dividend – a fixed and unchanging benefit to the investor.

The decline in the stock price – this could range from no change in the stock price to a decline in price equal to the full $0.50 dividend – assuming no other negative influences on stock price of course.

The increase in value of the put option, which is equal to the put’s delta multiplied by the price decline. A delta of -0.8, for instance, leads to a rise in the value of the put option by $0.40 for a $0.50 decline in stock price ( -$0.50 * -0.8 = $0.40 ).

The increase input value at least partially offsets the fall in the price of the stock. The investor is left with the dividend but little other risk.

Looking for more information about investing and using options? Check out this article that explores a strategy to generate weekly income using weekly options.