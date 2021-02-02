Once viewed as an obscure and esoteric currency, bitcoin is now considered a leading alternative asset. Contrary to belief, bitcoin is not just some random trend but a byproduct of several years of growth and innovation. Bitcoin has been the best-performing currency in six of the past seven years, and in 2017 is giving us another run for our money.

The concept behind Bitcoin was first penned in a 2008 white paper by Satoshi Nakamoto, the person or entity responsible for the original blockchain protocol. The search for Satoshi Nakamoto continues to this day, as no information pertaining to his true identity has been uncovered.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that relies on encryption techniques to regulate its generation, usage and transfer. There is no physical bitcoin, only balances maintained on a public ledger along with transactions. These balances and transactions are verified by a massive amount of computing power commonly referred to as the Bitcoin network.

Those who participate in the Bitcoin network are known as miners. They own the computing power used to generate new bitcoin and verify transactions on the blockchain – a public, immutable ledger that cannot be altered in any way. Miners are responsible for solving complex mathematical equations needed to mint new bitcoin – a process that occurs at a fixed but periodically declining rate until supply of coins reaches 21 million. This hard cap is not expected to be reached until the middle of the next century based on current mining trends. So, we’re talking at least 2140.

Miners are compensated via bitcoin for releasing new tokens into circulation, although the rate they receive declines incrementally through a series of “halving” events until the total supply of bitcoin is uncovered. The mining community maintains the integrity of the Bitcoin network, which operates independently of governments, central banks or other supranational institutions.

Bitcoin’s decentralized network, finite supply and integration of the blockchain are what have made it so popular, especially among investors. However, bitcoin’s association with criminality and the dark web has prompted governments to be much more cautious about accepting cryptocurrency into the fold of traditional payments. A lack of accuracy and adequacy of public disclosures has also prompted regulators to halt trading in shares that are exposed to cryptocurrency. Regulators have also rejected plans for a bitcoin ETF, citing the risk of fraud and a lack of uniform regulation across the global bitcoin market. Combined with the element of criminality associated with bitcoin, several governments have sought to limit access to the digital asset.

Dividend.com tracks sector and industry-specific yield information. For technology, click here.