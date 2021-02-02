It doesn’t matter if you’re buying stocks or ETFs, if you use market orders, you are virtually guaranteeing that you aren’t getting the best price because you are at the mercy of the sellers. Remember that every trade consists of a “bid” and an “ask” – this means you can often buy for less than ask, or likewise, sell for more than the bid.

Unless you’re absolutely adamant about acquiring a position right now, you’re better off placing a limit order somewhere inside the advertised bid-ask spread.

Consider the chart below which showcases how you can get burned by market orders; please note this example comes from the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) during August in 2012.