Vectren Corporation
Vectren Corporation
VVC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
VVC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
VVC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-77.52%
|
-74.60%
|
-71.82%
|
-69.41%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Visa Inc. Leads 258 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Microsoft Corp. Leads 365 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Exxon Mobil Corporation Leads 190 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 190 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 07.
News
Microsoft Corporation Leads 155 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 155 stocks include sixteen dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top 20 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats
Shauna O'Brien
|
This article highlights the highest yielding companies that have raised their dividend every...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Utilities Diversified
Additional Links:
Vectren Corporation (VVC) provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers in Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the Midwest and Southeast. These include gas marketing and related services; coal production and sales; and energy infrastructure services. Vectren Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
$0.03
-25.000%
$10.97
-$0.60
-5.186%
$15.25
$0.01
0.066%
$15.00
$0.17
1.146%
$64.99
$0.00
0.000%
$55.36
$0.05
0.090%
$109.50
$0.00
0.000%
$104.85
-$0.63
-0.597%
$0.00
0.000%
$48.51
$0.32
0.664%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
VVC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover