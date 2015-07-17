TECO Energy, Inc.
TECO Energy, Inc.
TE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
General Motors stands out from 77 stocks that Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
General Motors and 77 stocks that Increased Dividends
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for September 9 - BK, GS, PLD & More
Ani G
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades for September 9. We’ve...
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for July 17: TE, MLM, CS, and More
Rupert Hadlow
|
Below are the dividend stocks that were subject to analyst moves before the...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Utilities Diversified
Additional Links:
TECO Energy, Inc. (TE) is an energy-related holding company, primarily engaged in regulated utility operations. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Florida and Guatemala. It also produces, processes, and sells bituminous, primarily low-sulfur coal of metallurgical, pulverized coal injection, steam, and industrial grades in eastern Kentucky, Tennessee, and southwestern Virginia. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
$0.03
-25.000%
$10.97
-$0.60
-5.186%
$15.25
$0.01
0.066%
$15.00
$0.17
1.146%
$64.99
$0.00
0.000%
$55.36
$0.05
0.090%
$109.50
$0.00
0.000%
$104.85
-$0.63
-0.597%
$0.00
0.000%
$48.51
$0.32
0.664%
