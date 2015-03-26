NorthWestern Corp.
NorthWestern Corp.
NWE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
NWE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NWE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
4.55%
|
15.00%
|
43.75%
|
71.64%
|
0%
|
1
News
News
News
Coca-Cola Co. Increases Dividend by 5.41%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
Top 50 High-Yield Dividend Stocks on Our Watchlist
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here are 50 high yield stocks on our watchlist.
News
Top 50 High-Yield Dividend Stocks on Our Watchlist
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here are 50 high yield stocks on our watchlist.
News
Top 50 High-Yield Dividend Stocks on Our Watchlist
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here are 50 high yield stocks on our watchlist.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Integrated Utilities
Northwestern Corporation- (NWE)-provides electricity and natural gas in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. As of December 31, 2007, it served approximately 650,000 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$19.90
$0.04
0.201%
$82.39
$1.24
1.528%
$13.01
$13.01
0.000%
$12.15
$12.15
0.331%
$58.14
-$0.11
-0.189%
$26.00
$0.25
0.971%
$92.37
$0.41
0.446%
$34.01
-$0.36
-1.047%
$87.11
-$0.66
-0.752%
$3.46
$0.04
1.170%
