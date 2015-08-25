DST Systems, Inc.
DST Systems, Inc.
DST Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DST Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
DST Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend by 5%
Anish Sharma
|
Following is a snapshot of the 13 major stocks that increased dividends for...
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Wednesday, August 26
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 26.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Technology
Industry: Technology Services
Additional Links:
DST Systems (DST) - This company provides information processing, and computer software services and products. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Output Solutions. The Financial Services segment offers proprietary software systems comprising mutual fund shareowner, subaccount, and unit trust recordkeeping systems for the U.S. and international mutual fund companies; a defined-contribution participant recordkeeping system for the U.S. retirement plan market; investment management systems to the U.S. and international investment managers, and fund accountants; a business process management and customer contact system for mutual funds, insurance companies, brokerage firms, banks, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, cable television operators, and mortgage servicing organizations; healthcare claims administration processing systems and services to healthcare payers, third party administrators, and medical practice groups; and pharmacy claims processing systems to healthcare plans, insurance companies, third party administrators, and pharmacy benefit managers. The Output Solutions segment provides single source, integrated print and electronic statement, and billing output solutions, as well as statement and bill production, marketing and personalization services, postal optimization, and electronic presentment, payment, and distribution solutions. The company also owns and operates real estate properties, as well as has investments in equity securities, private equity funds, and other financial interests. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$16.30
$0.36
2.258%
$62.60
$1.39
2.271%
$44.24
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$10.35
$0.00
0.000%
$58.73
$1.84
3.234%
$81.43
$0.73
0.905%
$41.18
$0.90
2.234%
$25.35
-$0.07
-0.275%
$178.38
$8.38
4.929%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
DST Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover