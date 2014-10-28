Xerox
Compare XRX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
XRX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
XRX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
XRX Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
0.00%
-19.35%
0.00%
47.06%
-68.75%
1
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.34%
|1.7
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Companies That Own the World's Most Popular Brands
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
The most popular brands in the world belong to these companies.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Technology
Industry: Hardware
Additional Links:
Xerox- (XRX)-engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, servicing, and financing of document equipment, software, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include printing and publishing systems; digital copiers; laser and solid ink printers; fax machines; digital multifunctional devices (MFDs), which can print, copy, scan and fax; document-management software; and supplies, such as toner, paper, and ink. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.42
$0.00
0.000%
$3.25
$0.22
7.261%
$0.07
$0.01
16.667%
$2.01
-$0.49
-19.600%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.22
-$0.03
-12.000%
$0.02
-$0.01
-33.333%
$16.62
-$0.02
-0.120%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
