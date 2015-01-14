MTGE Investment Corp.
MTGE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (MTGE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of agency mortgage investments, non-agency mortgage investments and other mortgage-related investments. MTGE aims to provide attractive returns to its investors over the long-term through dividends and capital appreciation. The company was formed in 2011, and is based in Bethesda, MD. MTGE is largely affected by the health of the U.S. real estate market and financial services industry. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the majority of its earnings as dividends, and thus has a high payout ratio and dividend yield. MTGE has been paying dividends since its inception in 2011, and has increased and cut them since. MTGE pays its dividends quarterly.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.91
$0.03
3.409%
$6.41
-$0.01
-0.156%
$27.17
-$0.19
-0.694%
$25.34
$0.00
0.000%
$24.21
$0.43
1.808%
$1.85
-$0.10
-5.128%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
$0.63
$0.63
0.000%
$6.38
$0.13
2.080%
$0.45
$0.45
0.000%
