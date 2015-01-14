Investors Real Estate Trust
Investors Real Estate Trust
Compare IRET to Popular Real Estate Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
IRET Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
IRET Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
IRET Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
-46.15%
|
-46.15%
|
-59.00%
|
-44.06%
|
1
Trade IRET using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading IRET’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading IRET’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Market Wrap December 11th: A Weak Week for Energy as Kinder Morgan Cuts
Aaron Levitt
|
Market Wrap December 11th: A Weak Week For Energy As Kinder Morgan Cuts
News
Market Glance For December 7th: A Warehouse Full Of Profits At Costco As The Fed Looms
Aaron Levitt
|
Market Glance For December 7th: A Warehouse Full of Profits at Costco as...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Investors Real Estate Trust-(IRET)-owns multi-family residential properties and commercial office, medical, industrial, and retail properties located primarily in the upper midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota. As of April 30, 2007, its real estate portfolio consisted of 69 multi-family residential properties, containing 9,397 apartment units; 64 office properties, containing approximately 4.8 million square feet of leasable space; 34 medical properties, including senior housing/assisted living facilities, containing approximately 1.7 million square feet of leasable space; 13 industrial properties, containing approximately 2.0 million square feet of leasable space; and 37 retail properties, containing approximately 1.5 million square feet of leasable space. Investors Real Estate Trust was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$21.25
$0.00
0.000%
$5.02
$0.12
2.449%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$26.24
$26.24
-1.791%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$2.41
-$0.04
-1.633%
$3,300.00
$279.00
9.235%
$10.05
-$0.05
-0.495%
$24.60
$0.34
1.401%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
IRET Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover