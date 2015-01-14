Government Properties Income Trust
Government Properties Income Trust
Merck Moves up Three Places on the Most Watched Stocks List Ahead of Its Dividend Payout
Anish Sharma
|
Drug manufacturer Merck moved up three places on the Most Watched Stocks List...
Government Properties REIT up 13 Places in Last 7 Months on Most Watched Stocks List
Anish Sharma
|
Back in July 2017, GOV was ranked at the 71st spot.
Realty Income Breaks Into Top 30 on Most Watched Stocks List
Anish Sharma
|
The Most Watched Stocks List is an unbiased ranking of dividend-paying stocks that...
REIT That Leases to the Government Jumps 3 Places on the Most Watched Stocks List
Anish Sharma
|
The list has been designed to help income investors navigate the top dividend...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily owns and leases office buildings that are leased mainly to government tenants. As of December 31, 2011, the United States Government, eight state governments and the United Nations combined were accounted for 91.9% of the Company’s annualized rental income. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.
$25.35
$0.00
0.000%
$6.32
-$0.10
-1.558%
$24.60
$0.05
0.204%
$27.45
$0.05
0.182%
$34.69
-$0.61
-1.728%
$26.59
$0.08
0.302%
$16.13
$0.11
0.687%
$24.90
$0.06
0.242%
$8.78
$0.26
3.052%
$1,141.39
-$116.15
-9.236%
