News & Research
News
News
Foot Locker Leads 45 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 45 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, April 10.
News
Merck Leads 212 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 212 stocks going ex-dividend this week, starting Monday, December 12.
News
Starbucks Increases Dividend by 25%
Ani G
|
Here's a list of stocks that increased their dividend on the week of...
News
AbbVie Inc. Company Leads 33 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
AbbVie Inc. leads 10 major stocks going ex-dividend.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
General Growth Properties- (GGP)- is one of the largest U.S.-based publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust based upon total market capitalization. The Company currently has an ownership interest in or management responsibility for a portfolio of more than 200 regional shopping malls in 45 states, as well as ownership in master planned community developments and commercial office buildings. The Company portfolio totals approximately 200 million square feet of retail space and includes over 24,000 retail stores nationwide. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
