Winthrop Realty Trust
Winthrop Realty Trust
FUR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
FUR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
FUR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
News
Week’s Best & Worst High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 2nd Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 2nd Ed
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Winthrop Realty Trust- (FUR)-engages in the ownership and management of real property and real estate-related assets. As of September 30, 2005, the trust owned 16 triple net leased properties; 2 office buildings located in Amherst, New York; a multitenant office building located in Indianapolis, Indiana; a 9 story office building located in Houston, Texas; and an 80% interest in 128,000 square feet of retail and office space constituting the bottom 6 floors of a mixeduse building and 208 parking spaces located in Chicago, Illinois. Winthrop Realty Trust in December 2005. Winthrop Realty Trust is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$25.20
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$28.75
$0.00
0.000%
$0.93
$0.03
3.333%
$26.24
$26.24
-1.791%
$5.30
$0.02
0.379%
$2.41
-$0.04
-1.633%
$1.01
$0.01
1.000%
$25.46
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
FUR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover