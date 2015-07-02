Schnitzer Steel
Compare SCHN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
SCHN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SCHN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SCHN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
1002.94%
|
1025.00%
|
1
Trade SCHN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SCHN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SCHN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.11%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
Trending: Aluminum and Steel in Spotlight as Trump Signs Watered Down Tariff Order
Iuri Struta
|
Dividend.com analyzes the search patterns of our visitors each week.
News
The Market Wrap for April 8: ConAgra’s Earnings Get Cookin’
Aaron Levitt
|
Dividend.com summarizes the most important market events from the past week.
News
The Market Glance for April 4: Walgreens Prescribes Better Earnings
Aaron Levitt
|
Dividend.com takes a look at the most important market events for the upcoming...
News
Market Wrap-Up for July 2 – The Week in Review
Rupert Hadlow
|
Dividend.com's week in review for the week of June 29, 2015.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Materials
Industry: Iron Steel
Additional Links:
Schnitzer Steel- (SCHN)-engages in recycling ferrous and nonferrous metals, and used and salvaged vehicles; and manufacturing finished steel products in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments, Metals Recycling Business (MRB), Auto Parts Business (APB), and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). As of August 31, 2007, it operated 52 auto parts stores located in the United States and Canada. The SMB segment engages in the purchase of recycled metal and processing of the recycled metal and other raw materials into finished steel products. Its product portfolio comprises rebar, coiled rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood product suppliers. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.07
$0.00
0.000%
$0.26
$0.26
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$14.15
$14.15
1.506%
$1.63
$1.63
1.875%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.54
$0.44
20.952%
$1.51
-$0.06
-3.822%
