Potash Corp
POT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
POT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Metals & Mining Stock Dividends Could be Glittering Once Again
Aaron Levitt
|
Rising prices for commodities have once again ignited the major miners.
AbbVie Leads 3 Other Dividend Aristocrats Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 82 major stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Jan. 9.
AT&T Leads 67 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
AT&T Leads 67 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Potash Corp Cuts Dividend by 34%
Bob Ciura
|
Potash Corp Cuts Dividend by 34%
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Additional Links:
Potash (POT) is the world's largest potash producer and the third largest producer of nitrogen and phosphate, three primary crop nutrients used to produce fertilizer. The company was founded in 1975, and is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Potash is largely affected by shipping costs and government regulations on its mines. In 2010, BHP Billiton’s $38.6 billion bid to purchase Potash was rejected by the Canadian government. Potash has been paying dividends since 1990, and has increased them consistently since 2011. Potash pays its dividends quarterly.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$2.56
$0.12
4.918%
$17.82
$0.20
1.135%
$35.15
$0.79
2.299%
$0.83
$0.83
5.063%
$14.22
$0.27
1.935%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$302.11
$5.91
1.995%
$0.40
$0.00
0.000%
$0.17
$0.17
0.000%
