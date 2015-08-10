Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd.
Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd.
Compare BIN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
BIN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BIN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BIN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade BIN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BIN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BIN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Trends for the Week: Equity Residential and Why Utilities and Industrials Are on a Tear
Ani G
|
Trends for the Week: Equity Residential and Why Utilities and Industrials Are on...
News
One Stock Upgraded, One Stock Downgraded From The “Best Dividend Stocks List”
Abhishek Gupte
|
One Stock Upgraded, One Stock Downgraded From the “Best Dividend Stocks List”
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividends from the Waste Pipeline
Calder Lamb
|
We take a look at the benefits of investing in the waste management...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Waste Environment Services Equipment
Additional Links:
This company operates as a vertically integrated waste management company in North America. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste collection and landfill disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. It offers waste collection, recycling, material recovery, transfer, and disposal services to approximately 705,000 residential customers, and 52,000 commercial and industrial customers in 6 Canadian provinces; and to approximately 586,000 residential customers, and 66,000 commercial and industrial customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia in the United States. The company was formerly known as IESI-BFC Ltd. and changed its name to Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. on May 2, 2011. Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$3.40
$3.40
2.439%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.13
$0.00
0.000%
$0.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
$6.52
$0.27
4.320%
$0.21
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
BIN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover