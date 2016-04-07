Clarcor Inc.
CLC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CLC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CLC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Morgan Stanley Leads 79 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
Find out which stocks are going ex-dividend this week, lead by Morgan Stanley.
News
McDonald's Stands Out From 115 Stocks That Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
Of the firms that increased dividends, McDonalds stands out
News
Sovran Self Storage Leads 117 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
Sovran Self Storage Leads 117 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
News
Yum Brands Leads 126 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
Yum Brands Leads 126 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Additional Links:
Clarcor- (CLC)-is based in Franklin, Tennessee, and is a diversified marketer and manufacturer of mobile, industrial and environmental filtration products and consumer and industrial packaging products sold in domestic and international markets.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$18.00
$5.25
41.176%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.43
$0.07
19.444%
$42.69
-$0.31
-0.721%
$0.00
-$0.06
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
CLC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover