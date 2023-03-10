Home
Fortune Brands Innovations Inc

Stock (NYSE)
FBIN
Payout Change
Initiated
Price as of:
$57.08 -2.21 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.92
Yield (Fwd)
1.61%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
6.0 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Mar
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
21.80%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Industrials Avg Yield
N/A
5 best industrial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$7.791 B
Day’s Range
$56.3 - $59.53
Volume
1,525,901
52 Wk Low/High
$49.51 - $87.44
Percent off 52 Wk High
-34.72%
FY1 PE
13.52x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$4.22 / 10.04%

FBIN's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
N/A
Next Amount
$0.2300
Next Pay Date
Mar 15, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
N/A
Last Pay Date
N/A
Type
N/A
Freq
N/A
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Feb 23, 2023

Ratings - FBIN

Dividend Safety

A+

24% payout ratio (sector 28%). Stable.

Yield Attractiveness

C

1.52% forward dividend yield. Bottom 50%.

Returns Risk

A+

19 estimates from sell-side analysts. Extensive coverage.

Returns Potential

A+

1902% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Top 20%.

Quant Recommendation - FBIN

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

Maximize Income Goal

See Best High Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top maximize income ideas.

Retirement Income Goal

See Best Dividend Protection Stocks Model Portfolio for our top retirement income ideas.

Monthly Income Goal

See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Growth Stocks Model Portfolio for our top growth ideas.

Income & Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas.

Sector Income & Growth Goal

See Best Industrial Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas in Industrial.

FBIN Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2023e - -
2023-03-15
 2022-12-13 2023-02-23 $0.2300 Initial, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.37%

FBIN Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.23

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for FBIN

Dividend capture strategy is based on FBIN’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy FBIN shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll FBIN shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

6.0 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.37%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for March.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrials

Industry: Engineering Construction Services

No company description available.

Company Name

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

Alion Science & Technology Corp

$0.00

0.000%

Armstrong Flooring Inc

$0.01

$0.00

0.000%

ACS, Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

$29.65

-$0.66

-2.177%

Abengoa - Ordinary Shares - Class B

$0.00

$0.00

-100.000%

Alfen NV

$90.50

-$0.25

-0.275%

Aveng Ltd - ADR

$3.59

$0.20

5.900%

CB Industrial Product Holding Bhd

$0.25

$0.00

0.000%

China Machinery Engineering Corporation - ADR

$9.15

-$2.11

-18.739%

China Railway Construction Corp - ADR

$5.15

$0.09

1.779%

BBMG Corporation - ADR

$2.55

$2.55

-9.396%

FBIN Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
