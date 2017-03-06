Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK) - this company supplies aerospace and defense products to the United States government agencies, and its prime contractors and subcontractors. The company also supplies ammunition and related accessories to law enforcement agencies and commercial customers. Its Armament Systems segment offers military ammunition and gun systems; commercial products, such as ammunition for the sport hunting/sport enthusiast market, reloading equipment, gun care products, targets and traps, rifle scopes and mounts, and binoculars; energetic products, including warheads and bomb fills, propellants for tank ammunition and tactical rocket motors, and guided advanced tactical rocket systems; integrated weapon systems comprising medium-caliber chain guns and ammunition suites; small caliber ammunitions; and tactical systems. The company's Mission Systems segment provides aerospace structures consisting of composite aircraft components, wing skins and nacelles, stringers and frames, and containment cases; advanced weapons, including precision fire weapons and missiles, large-caliber ammunition, and advanced anti-radiation guided missiles; integrated systems comprising missile warning systems and special-mission aircrafts; and tactical propulsion and controls, such as tactical rocket motors, fuzes, warheads and precision fire weapons, large-caliber ammunition, and missile components. Alliant Techsystems' Space Systems segment manufactures rocket motor systems for human and cargo launch vehicles, conventional and strategic missiles, missile defense interceptors, small and micro-satellites, satellite components, structures and subsystems, lightweight space deployables, and solar arrays, as well as provides engineering and technical services. It operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.