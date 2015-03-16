Symetra Financial Corp
SYA Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SYA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
SYA Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for June 10
Rupert Hadlow
|
Today's Upgrades and Downgrades for notable dividend-paying stocks.
News
Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday, March 17
Shauna O'Brien
|
There are several stocks going ex-dividend on Tuesday, March 17.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
This company provides group and life insurance products and retirement products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates in three divisions: Benefits, Retirement, and Individual Life. The Benefits division offers medical stop-loss insurance, limited benefit medical insurance, group life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and disability income insurance products to employers, unions, and public agencies, as well as provides underwriting and consulting services. The Retirement division offers fixed and variable deferred annuities to consumers who accumulate tax-deferred assets for retirement; single premium immediate annuities to customers seeking a reliable source of retirement income or to protect against outliving their assets during retirement; and funding services options to structured settlement clients. The Individual Life division provides a range of insurance products, such as term and universal life insurance, including bank-owned life insurance, as well as corporate-owned life insurance. The company distributes its products through a network of benefits consultants, financial institutions, independent agents and advisers, third party administrators, employee benefits brokers, brokerage general agents, specialty agents, and administrative services only insurance carriers. Symetra Financial Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$64.68
$4.68
7.800%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$36.87
$36.87
0.000%
$9.00
$9.00
0.000%
$45.29
$45.29
0.000%
$28.00
$0.00
0.000%
$18.90
$0.69
3.789%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$4.20
$4.20
-4.034%
$10.79
$10.79
-9.043%
SYA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
