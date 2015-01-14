BGC Partners
Compare BGCP to Popular Dividend Stocks
BGCP Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BGCP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BGCP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-22.22%
|
-9.68%
|
16.67%
|
86.67%
|
0%
|
1
Trade BGCP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BGCP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BGCP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Institutional Financial Service
Additional Links:
BGC Partners (BGCP) is a global brokerage company which focuses on servicing the wholesale financial markets. The company offers several products including,fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commercial real estate, property derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products. The company was founded in 1999, and is based in New York, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$30.43
$0.71
2.389%
$120.04
$1.95
1.651%
$47.97
$0.71
1.502%
$36.03
$0.90
2.562%
$46.87
-$0.28
-0.594%
$26.35
$0.04
0.152%
$27.72
$0.16
0.581%
$8.70
$1.30
17.568%
$101.34
-$0.09
-0.089%
$10.48
-$0.59
-5.330%
