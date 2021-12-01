Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Innovid Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/8 War)

Stock (NYSE)
IACB-UN
Dividend policy
Inactive
Price as of:
Not trading
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.00
Yield (Fwd)
0.00%
IACB-UN: NYSE (Stock)

Innovid Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/8 War)

Dividend policy
Inactive
Price as of:
Not trading
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.00
Yield (Fwd)
0.00%
IACB-UN: NYSE (Stock)

Innovid Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/8 War)

Dividend policy
Inactive
Price as of:
Not trading
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.00
Yield (Fwd)
0.00%

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Innovid Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/8 War)

IACB-UN | stock

$7.85

0.00%

-

0.00%

$0.00

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
N/A
Best dividend capture stocks in Jan
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
N/A
Financials Avg Yield
N/A
5 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
N/A
Day’s Range
$7.85 - $7.85
Volume
0
52 Wk Low/High
$ - $
Percent off 52 Wk High
0.00%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Innovid Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/8 War)

IACB-UN | stock

$7.85

0.00%

-

0.00%

$0.00

-

Payout Estimation Logic
Estimates are provided for securities with at least 5 consecutive payouts, special dividends not included. For ETFs and Mutual Funds, return of capital and capital gains distributions are not included.
  • If the last five payouts show limited variability, we estimate future payouts equal to the most recent one.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the average growth rate to the most recent payout.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are not all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the lowest growth rate (negative growth rates included) to the most recent payment.
Estimates are not provided for securities with less than 5 consecutive payouts.

IACB-UN Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

IACB-UN Dividend Growth

1 Year Annualized Growth

3 Year Annualized Growth

5 Year Annualized Growth

10 Year Annualized Growth

20 Year Annualized Growth

Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

© 2020&nbsp Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer

IACB-UN Payout History (Paid and Declared)

Declared
Paid
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×