COBZ Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
COBZ Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
COBZ Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Thursday, July 23
Rupert Hadlow
|
Notable dividend-paying stocks going ex-dividend Thursday, July 23.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Cobiz Financial- (COBZ)- is a $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Trust; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group and Wagner Investment Management; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs Ltd.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$22.21
$0.75
3.495%
$12.47
-$0.02
-0.160%
$26.43
$0.81
3.162%
$13.25
$0.24
1.845%
$22.33
-$0.17
-0.756%
$26.44
$0.82
3.201%
$0.30
-$0.01
-3.226%
$1.26
-$0.03
-2.326%
$7.66
-$0.79
-9.349%
$11.60
$0.00
0.000%
