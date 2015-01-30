BB&T
Compare BBT to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth


|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8


|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10


|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10


|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10


|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BBT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BBT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BBT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.62%
|
48.70%
|
80.00%
|
37.90%
|
128.00%
|
0
Trade BBT using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BBT’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BBT’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery



|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly

|0.09%
|0.4



|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly

|0.86%
|0.6



|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly

|0.30%
|0.8



|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly

|0.24%
|0.9



|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly

|0.26%
|0.9



|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly

|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 163 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Charles Schwab Corp. Increases Dividend by 30%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
Apple Increases Dividend by 15.87%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
Exxon Mobil Corporation Leads 190 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 190 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 07.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend History of the Financials Sector
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to investing in stocks, no sector quite compares to financials.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Best Regional Bank Stocks for Dividend Investing
Stoyan Bojinov
|
Outlining regional bank stocks and how to pick the right one for your...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
BB&T (BBT) is the nation's 14th largest financial holding company. It operates over 1,500 financial centers in 12 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. BB&T is largely affected by interest rates and general macroeconomic conditions, as well as financial and credit markets. BB&T has been paying dividends since 1995, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2012. BB&T pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$7.00
$0.00
0.000%
$46.19
-$1.47
-3.084%
$9.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.94
$0.00
0.000%
$2.99
$2.99
0.000%
$0.48
-$0.01
-2.041%
$20.95
$0.00
0.000%
$10.78
$0.28
2.667%
$10.20
-$0.20
-1.923%
