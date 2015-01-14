Triangle Capital Corp
TCAP Payout Estimates
TCAP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
TCAP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Mosaic Company Sees an 83% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
The following is a snapshot of seven U.S. Equities that saw a decrease...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
Additional Links:
This company is a business development company specializing in private equity and venture capital investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm typically invests between $5 million and $25 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $10 million and $200 million and an EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million and can also co-invest. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$26.25
$0.02
0.076%
$3.64
$0.04
1.111%
$17.50
$0.64
3.796%
$2.88
-$0.06
-2.041%
$26.49
$0.01
0.038%
$78.77
-$0.38
-0.480%
$28.06
-$0.20
-0.708%
