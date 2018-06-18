Financial Engines
FNGN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
FNGN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
FNGN Dividend Growth
News & Research
Philip Morris International Inc. Leads 50 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 50 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 18.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
Additional Links:
This company provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice, and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans. The company helps investors plan for retirement by offering personalized plans for saving and investing, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness. Its services include Professional Management, a discretionary managed account service designed for plan participants who want personalized and professional portfolio management services, investment advice, and retirement income services from an independent investment advisor; Online Advice, an Internet-based non-discretionary service that offers personalized advice to plan participants who manage their portfolios directly; and Retirement Evaluation, a retirement readiness assessment provided to plan participants upon plan rollout. The company delivers its services to plan sponsors and plan participants primarily through connections to eight retirement plan providers in the United States. Financial Engines, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$47.59
$0.31
0.656%
$9.44
-$0.02
-0.211%
$24.58
$0.30
1.236%
$8.98
-$0.06
-0.664%
$45.98
-$0.11
-0.239%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$8.79
$0.04
0.457%
$39.97
-$0.85
-2.082%
$7.31
$0.00
0.000%
$34.82
$0.15
0.433%
