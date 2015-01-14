ALPS Alerian MLP ETF
ALPS Alerian MLP ETF
Compare AMLP to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
AMLP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AMLP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AMLP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-4.45%
|
-23.95%
|
-31.42%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Enbridge Energy Partners LP: Still Hurt From the FERC's Decision
Brian Mathews
|
Enbridge Energy, like most other MLPs, was negatively affected by the recent tax...
News
Trending: France Votes In Macron; Apple Tops $800 Billion
Sam Bourgi
|
This week, France is trending on Dividend.com as Macron is voted in.
News
Trending on Dividend.com: Energy Rebound and Disney’s Wobbles Garner Interest
Iuri Struta
|
Each week Dividend.com analyzes how our readers searched our site to uncover market...
News
Look Before You Leap Into MLPs
Aaron Levitt
|
Look Before You Leap Into MLPs
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
MLPs vs. Dividend Stocks
Sam Bourgi
|
MLPs have grown in popularity since the financial crisis, as income investors looked...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: ARCX
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
No company description available.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$16.76
$0.12
0.721%
$26.60
-$0.01
-0.038%
$24.15
$1.89
8.491%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$17.92
$0.47
2.693%
$0.00
0.000%
$20.35
-$0.05
-0.245%
$14.79
$0.00
0.000%
$14.29
$0.00
0.000%
