Alon USA Energy
ALJ Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ALJ Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ALJ Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Analyst Moves: American Express, Viacom, Intercontinental Exchange, More (AXP, VIAB, ICE, More)
Shauna O'Brien
|
There were several big-name analyst moves before the opening bell on Tuesday.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Alon USA Energy- (ALJ)-operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products primarily in the south central, southwestern, and western regions of the United States. The company has three segments: Refining and Marketing, Asphalt, and Retail. As of December 31, 2007, this segment owned and leased 307 convenience store sites located primarily in central and west Texas, and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Alon USA Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alon Israel Oil Company, Ltd.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.22
-$0.07
-24.138%
$0.70
$0.00
0.000%
$0.03
$0.03
-40.000%
$76.25
-$3.47
-4.353%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.37
$0.00
0.000%
$1.20
-$0.15
-11.111%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.09
-$0.01
-10.000%
$0.28
$0.28
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
ALJ Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover